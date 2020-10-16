26 products that give back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From colder weather to browning leaves, October is a time where change is all around us. October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time where we focus our attention on creating change for those affected by the disease.

While getting involved in the efforts to support the month-long initiative might look a little different this year, there are still plenty of ways to raise awareness, even while you're at home. Bobbie Thomas has rounded up all of the items you can shop across categories like beauty and lifestyle that are raising funds for a number of different breast cancer organizations, programs and support efforts in big ways.

Some brands are donating 100% of proceeds from certain items to organizations, while others have pledged to make donations of up to $100,000 long after October draws to a close. Read on for Thomas' list of 26 products that are giving back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Beauty

This limited-edition kit includes two signature lipsticks and a replenishing tinted balm, all inside a stylish bag that could be used for more than just cosmetics. For each purchase, Estée Lauder will donate 100% of each purchase (up to $534,000) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through June 2021.

Not only can this moisturizer refine skin texture and tone, but it also leaves your skin with a natural matte finish. Origins will donate 100% of the proceeds (up to $50,000) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

This limited edition facial spray is pretty in pink for a reason — 100% of the profits from sales will be donated to Look Good Feel Better, a program that supports women undergoing chemotherapy, radiation or other forms of cancer treatment. Volunteers in the program teach women beauty techniques such as skin care, nail care, cosmetics, wigs and more to help them look and feel their best.

Aerin’s travel spray set includes five miniature signature perfumes in fragrances such as Rose de Grasse and Limone di Sicilia, as well as a rose balm lipstick. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Donna Karan’s Cashmere Mist features limited edition pink packaging for a reason — the brand will donate 20% of the purchase price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, up to $30,000.

Dr. Jart’s Ceramidin™ Cream is usually beige, but this month the formula has turned pink! Through June 2021, the brand will be donating 100% of the proceeds of this product to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, up to $20,000. The limited edition face cream is packed with skin-loving ingredients such as ceramides and glycerin, and is suitable for dry, rough skin.

This cleansing sheet mask is carbonated and bubbles as it removes dirt, oil and other grime. To support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s efforts, GlamGlow will donate 100% of the purchase price up to $25,000.

Rodin’s limited edition luxury body cream is packed with rich oils that moisturize the skin without the greasy feel that some products tend to leave behind. The brand will donate 100% of the purchase price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through June 2021.

Throughout October, The Better Skin Co. will be donating 100% of the proceeds from its For All Glow Primer to Hello Gorgeous. The organization provides complimentary professional makeovers and cosmetic education to women battling cancer.

Darphin’s bestselling soothing serum reduces redness while improving the skin’s moisture levels. It’s not only good for your skin — the company will be making a maximum $7,000 donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through February 2021 by donating 100% of the serum's purchase price.

Regardless of how many units of Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Creams are sold, the skin care brand will be donating a minimum of $25,000 to The Pink Agenda. The organization raises money for breast cancer research and engages young professionals with additional awareness.

Each & Every’s vegan deodorants feature sustainable packaging made from sugar cane. For every purchase of their Rose & Vanilla deodorant, the brand will donate 100% of the purchase price to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

June Jacob’s hydrating hand cream locks in moisture for up to 24 hours, thanks to ingredients such as edelweiss extract, oleic acid and goji berry. During the month of October, the brand will donate 50% of the net proceeds from the Rapid Repair Healing Cream to the New York-based Anne Moore Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Dubin Breast Center.

Through June 2021, Jo Malone will donate 50% of the proceeds from this bestselling perfume to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, for a maximum donation of $60,000. The fragrance is available in three different sizes and features notes of jasmine, rose and gillyflower.

La Mer will be donating 100% of the proceeds from its moisturizing cream to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughout the month of October. This will allow the brand to make a maximum $100,000 donation to the Foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All of the proceeds from the sales of the She's Strong Monochrome Moment lip crayon will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation throughout October. Expect a fully lush look and hours of wear with this popular lip color.

Fashion

Cult Gaia’s special breast cancer awareness campaign features everything from stylish face masks to earrings. Through Dec. 31, 2020, the brand will donate 70% of the proceeds from the items in its campaign to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, with a minimum donation of $30,000.

In support of breast cancer awareness, Lele Sadoughi will donate 50% of all proceeds from its Lipstick Pink velvet headband to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The accessory provides wide coverage and even comes in its own dust bag to store on its own or gift to a friend.

Blenders Eyewear will be donating 100% of the profits from the sale of its Keep A Breast shades to the non-profit Keep a Breast, which encourages youth to be proactive about their breast health by providing education and support.

Through Dec. 31, 2020, Vera Bradley will be donating 100% of the purchase price of its limited edition mask set to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, for a maximum $500,000 donation. The masks are made from two layers of soft cotton and feature an adjustable nose wire and ear loops, as well as an optional filter pocket for added protection.

100% of the net proceeds from David Yurman’s limited edition pink rubber bracelet will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through July 2021.

Sterling Forever’s necklace features a dainty hammered disk, an engraved 'hope' disk and a pink stone attached to a lead and nickel-free chain. 100% of the proceeds from sales of the necklace during the month of October will be donated to The Breasties, a non-profit that works to support people affected by breast and reproductive cancers.

Rock some pink on your wrists with Roxanne Assoulin’s The Pink Bracelet, which is available in two different designs, as well of sets of three. Throughout the month of October, all the proceeds from bracelet sales will be donated to The Pink Agenda.

Splendid has partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation to create a collection that shows support. For every product sold, the brand will donate a Cozy Care blanket to women at the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in addition to its sponsorship of the Foundation’s Snapshots of Hope program. Splendid is also donating funds for Hope Kits, which feature fuzzy and cozy items perfect for comforting breast cancer patients.

Lifestyle

Crafted from a silky smooth bamboo fabric, these pillowcases from Ettitude are both hypoallergenic and easy to care for. The brand will donate $30 from each purchase of these limited edition pillowcases to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, an organization that combines science and advocacy in order to eliminate exposure to toxic chemicals and radiation during treatment.

Bloomingdale’s has partnered with Rumble to support not just one, but three different breast cancer awareness organizations: the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Tutu Project and The Marisa Acocella Foundation. With a $15 donation you can access the fitness class — no equipment necessary.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app andsubscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!