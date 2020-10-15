Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Even if you're wearing sweatpants and fuzzy socks during a work meeting, no one will ever notice. But you might find yourself staring back at your web camera throughout the entire call if you notice a blemish or dark spot and think that everyone will notice.

If you're searching for solutions to common skin care concerns such as puffiness or acne, you won't have to look far for simple, affordable solutions. Dermatologist Dr. Jeanine Downie shared some easy to follow tips with Hoda and Jenna for all of the skin concerns from the neck up that might catch your eye during a Zoom call.

From pore-refining cleansers to face patches that can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sagging, read on for Downie's solutions to all of the problem areas your video camera might bring to your attention.

1. Pore Size

It's natural for our pores to enlarge are we grow older due to a number of different factors, from sun damage to genetics. Professional treatments that can reduce the size of your pores can be costly, so Downie has a few affordable at-home solutions that can do the trick.

This exfoliating cleanser works to reduce the look of pores and give your skin a more even tone. Gentle exfoliators in the formula also slough off dead skin cells to reveal smoother skin.

This 4.5-star rated moisturizer is formulated standout ingredients retinol and beta hydroxy acid that leave skin feeling soft and smooth. It can be applied in the mornings or at night to reduce the appearance of pores and uneven skin.

2. Uneven skin tone, sunspots or dark spots

The camera can make anyone's skin tone appear uneven, and this might make you reach for heavier makeup than you used to wear to the office. Downie says she even has male patients asking if they should be using a face peel. Procedures in the doctor's office can cost upwards of $450, so Downie recommends opting for over-the-counter treatments and wearing sunblock daily to stay on top of it.

This cream targets dark spots and also contains SPF to prevent them from reoccurring. It can be used on oily or normal skin underneath makeup or on other parts of your body where dark spots are a concern.

3. Acne

The pandemic has been stressful for everyone, so it's only natural that we've all been experiencing breakouts left and right. Blemishes are easy to spot on video calls, so you might be searching for a quick-fix solution that will deliver clear skin. However, not all breakouts are caused by stress — acne can be genetic or hormonal, or even caused by inflammatory foods. To avoid prescription treatments and chemical peels, Downie recommends using a spot treatment for mild to moderate acne.

This acne cream contains the active ingredient benzoyl peroxide, which works to target different skin concerns such as excess oil, blocked pores, acne marks and blackheads. It can be applied directly onto the affected area in order to effectively reduce the appearance of a blemish, or prevent new ones from forming.

4. Aging and sagging

We all probably stare at ourselves more than we should on video calls. Because of this, we see ourselves in a high-definition, and likely a more exaggerated view than what our co-workers would see in the office. Since these skin concerns can be more complicated to fix, Downie recommends a short term fix.

Downie says she encourages patients to sleep on their backs so that their face will age more symmetrically over time, but these face patches are a fan favorite for a quick fix. They target wrinkles between the eyes and horizontal forehead wrinkles overnight.

5. Tiredness or puffiness

Dark circles and puffy under eyes might stand out on video calls, but let's face it, we've all felt our fair share of stress and lack of sleep over the last few months. Under-eye filler or eyelid surgery can cost thousands, so Downie recommends keeping to a low sodium diet, refraining from rubbing your eyes and using the tools below to help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

You can keep this face tool in the fridge to give it an extra boost. The roller promotes blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, reducing puffiness and muscle strain at once while you massage.

This beauty secret still holds true! Using caffeinated tea bags can reduce swelling and the appearance of dark circles under the eyes.

