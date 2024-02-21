Stop what you’re doing: Beyoncé’s hair care line, Cécred, is finally here

It's Beyoncé's world, we're just living in it.

The global superstar has left her mark on almost every creative industry at this point, from music to film and fashion, and now, she’s officially entered new one: Hair care.

This week, Beyoncé officially debuted her long-awaited hair brand, Cécred, after first teasing it last May. The initial drop — The Foundation Collection — includes eight products that are designed to cleanse, condition and repair hair.

“The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I’m so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on,” Beyoncé, shared in a release. “As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else. We started by prioritizing the needs of textured hair like mine, along with other types and textures that need more moisture and strength."

"My entire life and career, I’ve worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, colored, weaves, wigs. I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health," she continued. "My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides.”

Also leading the brand is Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother and Cécred's vice chairwoman. According to the release, Beyoncé grew up sweeping hair in Knowles' salon and saw how she would mix natural butters and oils to create healthy hair formulas.

Cécred's products feature its patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, which is made to penetrate deep into each strand to repair and strengthen damaged hair. The products are also said to work for all hair types and textures, so you can reap the benefits, no matter if your hair is coily, color-treated or curly.

Keep reading to discover all the products from the line, including a hair lotion, oil and more.

Beyoncé Cécred hair care products

Dry hair, meet your savior. This shampoo is made with Cécred's antioxidant-rich African oil blend as well as hyaluronic acid and its phyto-collagen complex to help your hair feel nourished and more manageable, the brand says. It's made for all hair types and is free of silicones and sulfates.

Hair growth starts at the scalp, so you want to ensure you're giving the area the TLC it needs. The brand says this scrub is like "skincare for your scalp." It combines gentle exfoliants and tea tree oil to help remove buildup and residue. According to the brand, it clarifies your hair without over-stripping it, which can help boost the efficacy of your other cleansing products.

Lotion for your hair? Yes, you read that correctly. This lotion is the ultimate multitasker, as it's designed to seal, smooth and style your hair. It's made for all hair types, though it's said to be particularly helpful for those experiencing frizz and dullness or for anyone who is after curl definition or style longevity.

For those with curly, coily and zig-zag coiled hair, this deep conditioner is designed to rehydrate, soften and improve the manageability of your strands. It's formulated with 12 butters and oils for ultimate moisture.

According to the brand, this treatment mask contains the brand's Bioactive Keratin Ferment, which has been proven to repair damage and reduce breakage by two times. The antioxidants, vitamin E and a cuticle-sealing oil blend are said to fill in microcavities so your hair looks and feels healthier after using.

This formula blends 13 different hair oils, including sea buckthorn, baobab, moringa, black seed, castor, sunflower seed, argan, coconut and more oils to nourish and hydrate hair, the brand says. As an added bonus, it's said to leave behind a rich scent with notes of sandalwood, musk, jasmine and more.

Rice water has been a staple of beauty routines in Asian cultures for centuries and experts say that the ingredient may help your strands look fuller, firmer and healthier.

This multi-part "ritual" features a Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Powder that, when combined with water, becomes a fortifying treatment. After letting it absorb and rinsing it out, apply the Silk Rinse, let that sit and rinse again. The process should be repeated every four to six weeks, "whenever your hair needs a healthy boost," the brand says.