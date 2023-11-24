The best deals we've seen from Walmart's Black Friday sale

Get your shopping lists ready because it's officially Black Friday! To help you get a head start on your holiday shopping, we're sharing top Walmart Black Friday deals on tech, toys, apparel and home — and, as expected, the savings are steep. Keep checking back for even more Black Friday sales as we update throughout the day!

When do Walmart Black Friday deals start?

Walmart kicked off its Black Friday deals online on Nov. 8 and in stores on Nov. 10. The retailer dropped a second batch of Black Friday deals on Nov. 22 (with early access starting at noon for Walmart+ members before opening to the public at 3 p.m.) and the savings will continue in stores Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. local time. And the retailer is not leaving Cyber Monday out — sales will continue on Nov. 27, online only!

Not a member? Right now, you can try a Walmart+ membership free for 30 days. With a membership, you can shop the retailer’s selection of products in stores and online and gain access to Walmart+ membership perks such as early access to Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday savings, one year of unlimited free delivery, fuel savings, free shipping and a Paramount+ subscription.

Below are some of the best Walmart early Black Friday deals you can grab right now. And for even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive discounts.

Walmart Black Friday tech deals

Attention Apple users: AirPods are almost $40 off for a limited time only! If you could use a new pair, now's your chance.

Make your home entertainment center a more immersive experience with this sound bar. According to the brand, it’s designed to offer high quality audio in a compact size — and it’s all yours for $70 off.

Stream what you love for less with this Black Friday deal. Setup is simple, according to the brand — just plug it into your TV and connect to the internet.

Any bird watchers on your holiday list? This smart feeder comes in festive wrapping, has a camera attached to capture any visitors and you’ll receive real-time notifications when it happens!

Looking to upgrade your home office? The only thing better than scoring this printer for $20 off is receiving three months of free ink along with it!

Give your home theater an upgrade with this HD projector that’s currently over $200 off. Once you experience the big screen, movie nights will never be the same!

Walmart Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last. Transform your bedroom on a budget and score select sizes for under $20.

Another mega discount — this single serve Keurig is currently almost $50 off. Now you can get your caffeine kick and save money doing it.

Don’t let your dish go cold while transporting it! Simply lock the slow cooker’s lid into place or transfer food into the mini warmer with this set that’s now over $30 off.

Looking to jet set in style? These hardshell, lightweight suitcases will make traveling a breeze this holiday season — and they’re currently almost $200 off.

Have guests staying with you over the holidays? They don’t need to sleep on the couch when you have this comfy inflatable mattress — now over $100 off.

This powerful vacuum is $50 off and works on all surfaces to clean your entire home — from carpets to wood floors and even upholstery. The brand says the power fins underneath pick up more mess for quick and efficient cleaning, plus LED lights illuminate hidden and hard-to-find debris. If you plan on entertaining or having a bunch of houseguests this holiday season, treat yourself to this innovative vacuum now and thank us later.

Not 10, not 20 but 50 airtight food storage containers (and labels) come in this massive set. Keep your fridge and pantry organized once and for all!

There’s a reason why everyone loves their Dyson, and now you can see what the hype is all about for $195 off the sticker price. Enjoy the latest hair de-tangling technology, no-touch bin emptying and a fully cordless cleaning experience, according to the brand.

Make holiday decorating a breeze with this life-size artificial Christmas tree. You won’t miss stepping on pine needles, but you will enjoy the easy setup — now for almost $120 off.

Holiday hosting is stressful enough. Make cooking for a crowd easier and quicker with this handy air fryer that’s currently $20 off.

Say goodbye to bulky ice packs with this nifty lunch box. Simply store the entire bag in the freezer overnight and it’ll keep items cool all day, according to the brand.

If you avoid mopping at all costs, you haven’t tried this steam cleaner yet. It gently scrubs and sanitizes all at once, according to the brand, for a deeper clean with ease — now $70 off.

Walmart Black Friday fashion and beauty deals

Treat a loved one — or yourself — to this stylish, functional and super discounted crossbody bag. It's currently over $300 off!

Gifting diamond earrings is sure to leave a lasting impression. But now you don't have to break the bank with this rare find that's over $500 off.

Beauty gift sets are one of our favorite ways to get great deals on the best products, and this set from OPI nails it — literally! It includes 10 mini versions of the brand’s bestselling colors, plus a couple of limited edition holiday hues to choose from. Planning to gift it? The set can be broken up into two packs of five polishes so you can divide and conquer more of your list.

This machine-washable winter puffer comes at a wow-worthy price point. According to the brand, the outer shell is water-resistant and the cozy collar is faux sherpa lined so it’s sure to keep you warm and dry all season long. Plus, we love the structured fit and flattering chevron quilting!

Love it or hate it, the 'ugly' shoe trend is here to stay — and that's because many of them are incredibly comfy. SEO Associate Editor Kamari Stewart says she's "a Crocs hater turned lover" but now wears hers every day.

Upgrade your hair styling routine with this one-step blow dryer brush. According to the brand, it can help you achieve your desired look with minimal effort — and is now over $30 off.

Don't wait until it's too cold to get your winter jacket! This highly-rated find is water resistant, insulated and on sale for a limited time only.

Walmart Black Friday toy and game deals

If you’re looking toys that'll keep your kid's screen time down, check out this play set from Beyblade. Once they enter the "arena" they'll have a blast in head-to-head battles!

Let your little one's imagination run wild with this pretend playhouse featuring working doors, windows and shutters. You can use it inside or outside, and it's now on sale for $65 off.