Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines for individuals who are vaccinated against Covid-19. Most significantly, if you're fully vaccinated, you no longer need to socially distance yourself and can gather indoors or outdoors without a mask, except when required by local regulations or business-specific policies.

The CDC's guidelines also extend to international and domestic travel. For international trips, fully vaccinated people are not required to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it. They do, however, need proof of a negative test before returning to the U.S., but don't need to self-quarantine upon return. Fully vaccinated domestic travelers, meanwhile, don't need a test before or after their trips unless required by local regulations.

Whether you get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, you're given a vaccine card that has the information regarding which vaccine you received, the date on which you received the dose(s) and the location that administered it to you. While some people are laminating it to keep it from getting worn out or damaged as days go by, that might not be the best idea in the long run.

"If you need a booster [shot] in six months, they may want to put [that information] on the same card," Dr. Arthur Caplan, founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told Shop TODAY.

Aside from travel, there are several other places you may need to show your vaccine card. "Sometimes you need them to get into sporting events... or to get on a cruise ship. Sometimes people are asking for vaccination cards to get certain incentives that are being offered ranging from donuts to free fishing licenses," Caplan told us. He also mentioned employers like Delta requiring new hires to be vaccinated, as well as certain colleges mandating current and incoming students to have a proof of vaccination in order to attend in-person classes this upcoming fall.

Dr. Caplan mentioned that he carries his vaccine card with his passport. He recommends putting it in a plastic card sleeve or another type of holder to keep it protected, along with taking a few photos of it, just in case you need a backup copy or misplace the original.

If you don't know where to find a vaccine card holder, we started the search for you. Here are some of the best vaccine card holders we've seen on the market so far.

Best vaccine card holders

This waterproof card holder is sold in packs of three, five, 10, 20 and 50, so you can get a holder for the whole family — or even everyone you know. It has a resealable zipper, so your card will be secure when you don't need it but easily accessible when you do. The hole at the top lets you attach it to your favorite lanyard and wear it around your neck, as well.

Give your vaccine card its own wallet with this slim bi-fold. It has a single vinyl pocket so you can show your card when needed without having to remove it from its casing. This wallet is available in 17 colors and patterns.

If you're traveling out of the country this summer, keep all of your important documents in one place with this passport holder that has a space for your vaccine card. You can buy up to four in a pack and it comes in red, tan, brown and black.

"Schitt's Creek" fans can embrace their inner David with a card protector that succinctly sums up how most people feel about Covid-19.

"Hamilton" fans, rise up! This card protector features the signature image from the hit Broadway musical and says "Took My Shot," a tongue-in-cheek play on the crowd-pleasing song.

This keychain card holder is a great choice for anyone who wants to keep their vaccine card on them, even when they're on-the-go. It comes in 24 different colors like peach, lavender and aqua.

You can choose from nine different colors for this leather vaccine card sleeve. You can also choose between one of two stamps — "I got my Fauci ouchie" or "Fully vaccinated" — and even personalize it with your name. Clip it on to your keys or bag so you never lose it.

If you don't want to have all of your information on display in a card holder with a clear window, try this patterned vinyl cover from Rifle Paper Co. Just slip your card inside and keep it on hand for whenever you need it.

Display some cautious optimism for the ability to hug your neighbor again with this printed pouch. A zippered pouch is another option to keep your card information hidden from public view. This one comes in three sizes, but even the smallest size is large enough to fit your vaccine card along with a few other essentials.

Get straight to the point with this pouch, which also comes in three sizes. Pay less per pouch when you buy two or more, so you can get one for each member of your family.

Purses and bags to keep your vaccine card

This double-zip wristlet has enough compartments to help you say goodbye to bulky purses this summer. It has two zip compartments, an open compartment, a phone pocket, two slit pockets, six card slots and an ID window. Slip your vaccine card into one of the zip compartments to keep it safe and secure.

This carryall pouch is perfect for carrying your everyday items like your vaccine card, ID, keys, money and lip balm. There are two smaller pockets inside and a zippered pocket on the outside to keep you organized. You can also detach the wrist strap to turn it into a clutch.

Embrace summer with bright colors like this blue crossbody bag from Kate Spade. It has two slip pockets, one inside and one outside of the bag, along with an additional zippered pocket inside. They're all deep enough to fit your vaccine card seamlessly!

Camera bags keep you hands-free while securing the essentials like your vaccine card. The brown detailing against white canvas give it a clean and casual look for summer. For $10 more, you can even add a personalized monogram.

This tiny version of the Kånken backpack fits just enough to make it an everyday favorite. It zips open on both sides, in addition to having both zip and slip pockets on the outside for your vaccine card. Choose from a dozen different colors including forest green, yellow, turquoise, pink and black.

In case you haven't heard, the '90s are back — and so are fanny packs! This slim version of the traditionally chunky accessory balances old-school and current trends. The zippered pocket will keep all of your essentials safe whether you're going for a run, heading on vacation or just running some quick errands. Take your pick between orange, olive, black and blue.

If you're looking for something a little roomier, try this belt bag from Lululemon. It has a bit of a boxier shape — similar to a camera bag — and is deeper so you can take a few more things with you on the go. Made with water-repellent fabric, you won't have to worry about the state of your things when battling the elements.

