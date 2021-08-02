Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Just as there are budget-friendly hacks for cleaning your home, there are also budget-friendly ways to organize it — and Bed Bath & Beyond just gave us all the perfect excuse to get our places in order with the launch of its own storage solution line, Squared Away.

Whether you're ready to give your home that "refreshed" feeling or simply want to cut down on clutter, you'll find a large selection of multipurpose essentials that can help get the job done. From laundry room must-haves to closet-transformation basics, the affordable line has a space-saving solution for any home that needs some Marie Kondo-ing.

We rounded up a few of the best finds from the Squared Away collection that can instantly upgrade any space or — just in time for back-to-school season — dorm room, with picks starting at just $8.

Hanging shirts and sweaters can take up a lot of room in an already too-tiny closet, but this six-shelf organizer might be your best space-saving solution. It is narrow enough to fit in small spaces and has deep pockets to hold shirts, sweaters, handbags and more. Plus, you'll still have enough room to hang jackets and shirts alongside it.

Whether you want to clean up the look of a bookshelf or give loose items around the house a home, these modern woven baskets can help keep any room organized. Available in three different sizes (small, medium and large), they're the perfect solution for storing towels in the bathroom, home office supplies in the living room and more.

If you don't want to be reminded about laundry outside of laundry day, a collapsible hamper might be worth considering. Not only can this hamper be conveniently stowed away, but it also features durable straps that make it easy to transport.

A cube organizer is not only a great piece for discretely organizing toys and other loose items around the house, but it also offers a flat top as another space to store books or display decor. This organizer from Squared Away not only looks polished in both sleek Espresso and Gray finishes, but it can also stand horizontally or vertically to fit the feel of your space.

This chic storage cart is designed for bathrooms, but it can be used in almost any room in the house that is short on space. The baskets are roomy enough to hold larger items that might not fit in drawers or that look clunky on counters, but they can also keep smaller items neat and organized. The best part? It's all on wheels.

Underbed storage shouldn't be neglected! It's the perfect spot in the house for storing seasonal essentials or anything you want to keep out of sight and out of mind. These bags come in sets of two that can hold up to 10 pounds each and can fold flat when not in use.

Turn any nook of your living area into 30 feet of drying space with this laundry rack. It can support up to 10 pounds and features adjustable wing arms for laying clothes out to air dry. Like many other items in the collection, it can fold flat for easy storage when not in use.

Trash cans are not only supposed to be functional, but they should also look nice in the kitchen, too. Squared Away's step-on trash can holds 12 gallons of garbage and boasts a stainless steel finish that is finger-print resistant, so you don't have to worry about ugly smudging.

Perfect for the bathroom or bedroom, this over-the-door rack technically features 10 hooks total that make it easy to keep towels, jackets and more off the floor. No mounting is required, so installation is a breeze.

Empty hampers can account for much of the clutter in the laundry room, so this genius collapsible basket makes saving space a no-brainer. When in use it can hold up to two folded loads of laundry, and it even features a ventilated design to avoid unwanted odors.

While the space under your sink is worth taking advantage of, it doesn't take long for it to get messy as you store more items there. These innovative drawers are perfect for making use of that smaller area — or in cabinets throughout your home to keep things organized and accessible.

These modern-looking wooden clip hangers are the perfect excuse to ditch your old plastic ones and make any closet look and feel more polished. You can snag a set of four in either Black or Blond for just $8 — a steal for keeping all your clothing in fresh, wrinkle-free condition.

A must-have for organization, these collapsible bins can fit conveniently in a cube organizer but can also work on their own. You can use them to store up to 10 pounds of items or stow them away when they're not needed.

Whether you're heading back to the office or have a little one heading back to school, the shoe pile that once lived by the front door might find its way back into your entryway. This stackable rack can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes and is also a great spot to store duffel bags for school sports or bins that you don't want piling up on the floor.

