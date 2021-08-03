NYC becomes first major US city to require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

New York City will require proof of vaccination for leisure indoor activities at restaurants and gyms — becoming the first major city in the United States to do so.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement at a Tuesday morning press conference. The program, also known as the "Key to NYC Pass," will be implemented mid-August during a transition period before it will be fully enforced beginning the week of Sept. 13.

Join us live at City Hall for a major announcement on how New York City will lead the way in fighting back COVID and driving up vaccinations. https://t.co/MV5jan14NT — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 3, 2021

"It is time for people to see vaccinations as literally necessary to living a good, full and healthy life," he said. "If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things."

While the mayor said he recognized that "not everyone's going to agree with this," he said the proof of vaccination will be "lifesaving."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

