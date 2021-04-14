7 deals and food freebies you can score with a COVID-19 vaccine card

As the food industry emerges from more than a year of struggles and closures, some restaurants want to reward people who have been vaccinated. And they're doing so with a range of freebies for anyone with their vaccine card.

Although Krispy Kreme got some backlash from it's "free doughnuts for a year" promotion (especially from doctors who noted the potential for unhealthy weight gain), more restaurants, stores and apps are hopping on board with the rewards system.

Did we mention there's free beer? We're ready for the needle, doc!

Drop Technologies

Fancy a bulk delivery of your favorite snacks and seasonings from Amazon or free eats from Door Dash and Uber? The e-commerce company called Drop will offer $50 in credit to people who post a vaccine selfie with #DropCovid and @JoinDrop tag on Instagram.

Krispy Kreme

Backlash be damned! Krispy Kreme is standing by their offer to treat customers who have received complete doses of the vaccine. For the remainder of 2021, anyone who has been fully vaccinated can bring their vaccination ID card each time they'd like a free doughnut (one per day) at the doughnut chain's stores and drive-thrus nationwide.

Nathan's Famous

The hot dog company famed for its Coney Island hot dog eating competitions will dish up free hot dogs as a thank you for getting the vaccine. Those who want to cash in on their free hot dog just need to bring their vaccination card into the Coney Island flagship restaurant to enjoy one. For now, this is the only location offering the freebie, but doesn't hurt to check your local Nathan's.

If you needed another reason to get vaccinated, here you go! 🌭 https://t.co/d1Ex68Cn8v — Nathan's Famous (@originalnathans) April 8, 2021

Office Depot and Staples

OK, so clearly these office supply stores, aside from their small selection of prepackaged to-go snacks, don't quite fall into the food category. However, their freebies will help folks keep track of their vaccination cards to cash in on delicious deals — thus earning them a spot on this list. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to take a photo of their card as backup proof, these stores will laminate your cards for free to help keep them safe. At Office Depot and Office Max, use the coupon code 52516714 through July 25. At Staples, use code 81540 through May 1.

Sam Adams

The Boston-based beer manufacturer promoted its clever #ShotForSam with a vaccine incentive program on Monday. The first 10,000 folks who post evidence that they've been vaccinated (like a vaccine card or photo of their bandaged arm post-shot) on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag will be rewarded $7 through Cash App. Yes, that's just enough to enjoy an ice cold Sam Adams on the house at a place of your pleasing.

Got a shot? Get a Sam. Starting April 12th, post your COVID-19 vaccine photo with #ShotForSam on Twitter and Sam Adams will buy you a beer.



Legal says 👉 No purchase necessary. 21+. program duration 4/12 – 5/15. Void where prohibited. pic.twitter.com/sx6i1VSJ6B — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 7, 2021

So Good On You

This brand of good-for-you immunity boosting shots is available at a lot of national retailers and health food stores. The vitamin C-packed cold pressed juices range in ingredients, from inflammation-fighting turmeric to immunity boosting elderberry, come in 1.7-ounce bottles. By going to their website, folks can share they've been vaccinated to receive a voucher for a free shot (the drinkable version).