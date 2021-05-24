Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Everything heats up in summer, from your sun-soaked back patio to the temperature in your bedroom.

While you may be wishing the air conditioning would make things a bit cooler while you sleep, another option for sweat-free slumbers is a summer-friendly quilt or lightweight bedding that's made of breathable cotton or microfiber and is not stuffed with down or other insulation. And the styles are endless, from beach-themed coverlets to solid quilts with intricate stitching.

Rebecca Hay, an interior designer based in Canada, says lightweight summer bedding is all about keeping it cool.

“Summer quilts are a great way to add a little character to your space as you can find many with interesting prints and patterns," Hay told Shop TODAY. "I love a good vintage or handmade quilt that tells a story — it's nostalgic and practical."

Hay says either way, you can't go wrong with a lightweight cooling quilt or blanket as part of your summer bedtime routine, and not just for the breathable fabric.

"They add visual interest to your bed," she said. "And they're a great weight for layering on a cool summer night, but not as hot as a down duvet."

If you aren't able to score a vintage or handmade bed throw, we've rounded up 13 of the most stunning summer-friendly bedding options available online.

This soft and durable quilted coverlet is available in lots of colors and patterns and comes with two matching pillow shams. It's also made in sizes ranging from twin to king, making it perfect for any size bed.

A coverlet, but make it cozier. This quilt set comes with two shams and is available in several floral patterns that reverse to be a solid color. Lightweight and beautiful, it's a perfect set for summer decor.

This vibrant quilt set from Crane and Canopy is soft and breathable, and is perfect as a stand-alone quilt in the summer months or for layering with additional bedding during the winter chill.

The color options are endless with this simple lightweight quilt. Choose between colors like aqua blue and lilac for the perfect bedding to match your room decor.

This baby pink quilt is stitched with a dainty rose design and is made of lightweight soft washed microfiber.

With its vintage palm leaf print and subtle hint of green color, this quilt from Drew Barrymore Flower Home will turn any room into a tropical oasis for summer.

There's lots to love about this organic cotton blanket, from the soft fabric to the stunning blue or tan herringbone weave pattern. It's also made in the U.S. at a family-owned mill in Maine that's been making blankets since 1850.

A larger version of Kelty's fan-favorite Bestie Blanket, this oversized quilted blanket is stuffed with a thin layer of ultra-soft but breathable insulation and comes with a storage sack to tuck it away once summer ends.

Perfect for warm months, this soft and beautifully stitched bamboo quilt is breathable and designed to be used alone as a quilt or layered with other bedding. It's also made of organic bamboo, which naturally repels dust mites, mold and mildew.

We love the simplicity of this stunning Brooklinen quilt. It's also available in navy, black and white patterns and is hand-stitched by artisans. Recommended for summer bedding or snuggling on the couch, the quilts take six days to make and come with a one-year warranty.

Add some beach vibes to your bedroom this summer with this starfish print quilt from The Company Store. This quilt also reverses to a solid white quilt if you choose to layer it with warmer blankets in the winter months.

Colorful and elegant, this quilt set comes with two shams and is made of soft patterned cotton.

This reversible quilt is perfect for summer nights and is made of pre-washed cotton for extra softness.

