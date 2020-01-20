Shop Today was paid by the brand to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from the brand. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY gets a small share of the revenue on purchases from our sponsor’s site.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner — and whether you’re in a relationship, dating or happily single, this romantic holiday is a perfect time to treat yourself.

So in addition to picking up a bouquet of fresh flowers for yourself, indulge in self-love with some of Nordstrom's most popular picks to spruce up your home and wardrobe. The best part? Each one is under $50.

From a romantic candle to a luxe lipstick, here are 12 things you might love … on a budget.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you might be thinking of champagne and chocolates. What about a beautiful candle with notes of brut champagne rose to hold you over?

Enjoy the rest of winter under a pretty plush throw. With a quilted look in navy or blush, this blanket adds a pop of color to any room.

Diffusers are a great way to ensure any home smells fresh at all times — but sometimes they can be an eyesore. Luckily, this decorative design features a timer, and an automatic shut off feature.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

A simple, versatile crossbody bag can be used season after season. Wear this one for weekend errands, to work during the week and everything in between.

As bootie season approaches, we are eyeing these sophisticated, but cute, Chelsea boots. They come in three different colors to match with any outfit, and the ruffled detailing makes them stand out.

The only thing better than a perfect pair of comfy leggings is a perfect pair of comfy leggings with pockets.

With six meaningful stones to choose from, this understated necklace is meant to channel the energy you want to bring into your life.

This cozy sweater comes in 12 different colors and is the perfect long-sleeve top to wear from winter into spring. Hint: The yellow might be our favorite.

For those times where you need a little reminder to look on the bright side, you can look down at this simple bangle for inspiration.

Achieve your New Year’s hair goals with this gorgeous silk ribbon. It can minimize creases in your hair when you wear it up while adding a pop of color to any outfit.

Treat yourself to a luxurious matte lipstick that comes in 16 colors to jazz up your beauty look.

Chances are, you could use a new bath mat. This cheeky mat brightens up any bathroom and your feet will love the plush, soft-to-the-touch feel.

Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. Sometimes we have sponsored content, which is always clearly disclosed. For more on our process, click here.