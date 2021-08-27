Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to makeup, what works for someone in their 20s with plump, wrinkle-free skin might not bode well for more mature skin types. Less elasticity can affect the way your makeup appears on your face, and it’s important to pick products that will work with your skin type.

“As our collagen breaks down, it can cause powdery makeup or heavy formulas to really start to settle into fine lines and pores,” explains New York City-based celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert, Neil Scibelli. “As we mature, our oil production slows down as well, so products will sit on the skin differently.”

It’s important to keep the skin hydrated internally and topically, and to use products with hyaluronic acid to help plump and hydrate the skin before applying makeup. “I typically work with cream products on mature skin, especially cream bronzers and cream blushes to give a realistic-looking glow from within,” says Scibelli. “Cream products are easy to blend and typically bind to the skin better, with a more skin-like finish. It’s also important to remember what you put inside your body is ultimately the road map of what will show on the outside.”

Take care of your skin from the inside out with these makeup artist-approved products to enhance your beautiful, natural glow.

Best makeup products for mature skin, according to experts

“For a natural bronzed finish without the powder, I recommend adding a few drops of a self-tanner to your moisturizer or serum,” explains Scibelli. “The SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Self Tanning Drops can be used alone or mixed with your own skin care, and you can control how deep you want your color depending on the number of drops you use. It’s a great way to get a radiant glow to the skin without layering too much product onto your skin. I like to do this during my nighttime skin care routine so that I wake up with a bronzed glow.”

“When it comes to lining the eyes, I tend to lean towards browns and navy tones on mature skin, which offer a softer finish while still getting that definition,” says Scibelli. “I also stay out of the eye line which can sometimes close the eye shape. Instead, line along the lash line or even slightly under the lower lash line to open up the eye shape a bit more.”

“I’m really big on lip products that contain feel-good formulas, so I love to use CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duos for a hydrating flush of color that can double as a lipstick or even a cream blush — with a range of nude tones for all skin tones,” says Scibelli. “I love that they specifically offer creamy, hydrating lipsticks with shea butter that feel good on and can be worn as a natural stain or a buildable bold color.”

“To add an instant spark around the eyes, I use a champagne-colored cream eye shadow or highlighter on the eyes to really open up the lid and also to add a pop to the inner corners of the eyes,” explains Scibelli. “You can do this on its own or in addition to your liner and eye shadows — I usually use Charlotte Tilbury’s Color Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil in "Champagne Diamonds" for this technique. The light reflects off of the champagne pigments and it really adds a great dimension to the eyes.”

“This is my favorite mascara for getting thick, luscious lashes naturally,” says explains Azra Red, a New York City-based makeup artist. “The formula is safe for sensitive eyes — something to keep in mind for mature makeup. With this mascara you don't have to do many layers — simply two would do it.”

“Cream blush is always a go-to for creating a natural flush on the skin,” explains Scibelli. “Jouer Cosmetics makes these amazing double-sided cream blushes that contain skin-savvy ingredients like squalene and jojoba oil, so you can be assured they’ll blend right into the skin while giving this beautiful radiance to the skin at the same time.”

“This creamy formula blends easily and gives an incredibly natural flush of color," says Red. "It’s available in a great range of shades, so there’s something to fit every complexion. Plus you can use it on lips, too. I love multitasking products — easy to use and easy to pack when you travel."

“This is a really easy-to-use eyeliner that glides on with ease (no tugging!),” explains Red. “It’s intensely pigmented, long-wearing and has a matte finish, which is especially important for mature makeup — it will help accentuate eyes without drawing attention to any lines. Soft blended lines always look so much better on mature eyes versus strong cat eyeliners.”

“Adding radiance and a sun-kissed glow, sans the shimmer and with added hydration, is a great trick for mature makeup,” suggests Red. “Increasing moisture is an important step for priming skin at any age and glowing, bronzed skin is always beautiful. I really love the formula of this, which includes hyaluronic acid, sea kelp and lemon fruit water.”

“[This is] a very hydrating lipstick that looks good with any makeup or alone, when you want that ‘my lips but better’ look,” says Red. “It contains moisturizing oils, so it is extremely comfortable to wear and acts as a makeup/skincare hybrid.”

“This is my all-time favorite foundation — not only is it super long-lasting, but it also features light-diffusing minerals that give skin a radiant finish,” explains Red. “It’s a serum makeup hybrid that provides hydration, but still gives great coverage and doesn’t settle into fine lines. All of my clients said that after a long day, it still looks like skin — and that is what makeup is all about.”

“I really don't like products with names like ‘anti-aging,’ as there is no need to fight age, only embrace it,” explains Red. “Taking care of your skin and using sunscreen is the only way to protect your skin. I love this set of simple three-step skin care products that are made with probiotics and mushrooms, which is live skin care that works with your microbiome.”

“This has been a longtime staple in my kit because it’s deeply hydrating without being super-shiny, and it works as an amazing makeup primer for mature skin,” suggests Scibelli. “The whole product line from [Augustinus Bader] is really powerful and is based on over 30 years of scientific research — with products that help to promote collagen production while plumping and firming the skin. It’s truly a personal favorite.”

