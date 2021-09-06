Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day is finally here and the sales are well underway! While there are plenty of opportunities to save on your favorite fashion and accessory brands, now is also a great time to take advantage of deals on big ticket items like furniture, especially beds.

If you're looking for a new mattress, Labor Day sales provide prime opportunities to save big. To help you get started on your search, we rounded up some Labor Day mattress deals from fan-favorite brands that you can shop right now.

Best Labor Day mattress deals of 2021

This award-winning mattress has a 4.9-star rating on the brand's site with almost 2,000 perfect five-star reviews. During their Labor Day sale, you can save $200 on your total mattress purchase of $950 or more until September 6. Mattresses are available in different comfort levels ranging from plush soft to firm.

During Amerisleep's Labor Day sale, save 30% off your purchase and get two free cooling pillows with code AS30. The AS3 is their bestselling mattress that has a "medium" firmness and is tailored to adapt to most body types and sleep styles for your most comfortable sleep.

Save up to $500 and get two free pillows during Leesa's Labor Day sale. You can also get mattress bundles and accessory bundles for 20% off and score two free pillows. The Legend mattress has a 4.5-star overall rating and even features a sustainable mattress cover made out of 100% organic cotton and Merino wool to wick away moisture.

Save 25% on Brooklyn Bedding's most popular mattress with code LABORDAY25. The advanced cooling technology helps you stay at an ideal temperature throughout the night, and you can choose from three different levels of firmness based on what's best for you.

The Alexander Signature Hybrid mattress is designed to get comfier the more you sleep in it with its memory foam design. If you need a bigger mattress, opt for a King or Cal King and customize it with a different firmness on each side. You can get up to $300 off of all mattresses and 10% off furniture and bedding until Sept. 30.

This 5-layer mattress from DreamCloud is meant to support every body shape and sleeping style. Right now, you can get $200 off of any mattress and $399 worth of accessories for free, no code required.

Nolah's luxury hybrid mattress is on sale now for $700 off through Sept. 7, and has been voted best mattress for those with hip and shoulder pain. It also has nine layers designed to keep side, back, and combo sleepers comfortable.

Your search for the perfect medium-firm mattress ends here with this Linenspa that combines memory foam with the support of an innerspring mattress. It comes in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch thicknesses, and you can add a bed frame. Not only does it boast a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon, it also has over 76,000 verified five-star ratings.

Made with green tea- and charcoal-infused memory foam, this mattress is designed to give you a pain-free and restful slumber. Twelve total inches, it is comprised of three layers: The top layer has three inches of conforming memory foam, the middle layer has two inches of soft, airflow enhancing comfort foam and the base layer is seven inches of durable, high density support. This mattress has over 80,000 verified five-star reviews and you can get it now for just $266!

Score this Serta mattress for almost 50% off during Mattress Firm's Labor Day sale. According to the brand, it is ideal for both back and stomach sleepers and is made with a contouring coil system for pressure-point relief and "the perfect level of back support and nighttime comfort." It also features cooling foam that is designed to promote airflow and dispel heat. This mattress has over 900 five-star reviews.

Ashley Furniture's Labor Day sale has most items for up to 30% off but some, like this mattress, feature an even steeper discount. You can score this king mattress for just $386, saving you almost $400. It has a 4.6-star average on the brand's site.

Made with individually wrapped coils and two layers of memory foam underneath a firmer top layer, this mattress has a 4.5-star rating on the Allswell site and 92% of reviewers would recommend it to someone else. Until September 6, save 15% off mattresses and 25% off everything else with the code LABORDAY2021.

Save over 50% on this Sealy mattress during Macy's Labor Day sale until Sept. 19. It's made with encased coils that are designed to reduce motion and three layers of gel foam for a comfortable night's sleep.

During Serta's Labor Day sale, you can save $200 on iComfort Foam Mattresses until Sept. 13. This limited edition model of the iComfort features multi-layered cooling foam technology to keep you comfy all night long. It has two layers of EverCool Fuze gel foam, one being a memory foam layer, and a Cold Touch cover to create your best sleeping experience.

Right now, not only can you get get this mattress for almost $400 off, but you can also get an accessories bundle for free while supplies last. The bundle — valued at almost $400 — includes two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector.

Save 25% sitewide at Bear Mattress and score a free gift set while supplies last with code LDSALE. The set is valued at $250 and comes with two cloud pillows and a sheet set. This mattress has over 8,000 five-star reviews on the brand's site and is praised by back- and side-sleepers alike.

The brand recommends this soft and plush mattress for side sleepers or people who toss and turn in the middle of the night because it's designed to cushion the pressure points in your shoulders and hips.

You can get any mattress for $100 off, plus get two free Dream Pillows, with code LDAY100. If you spend $1,250 or more, use code LDAY150 for $150 off plus two free Dream Pillows. If you spend $1,750 or more, use code LDAY200 for $200 off plus two free Dream Pillows.

Designed with sharing a bed in mind, this mattress features reinforced support edges so it's easy to get in and out of bed without disturbing the other person. Layers are infused with cooling ceramic gel and heat-conducting graphite to provide you with the optimal sleeping temperature all night long. Save 15% sitewide during Tuft & Needle's Labor Day sale until Sept. 6.

Save over $600 on this Queen mattress from BeautyRest through Sept. 19. This 12-inch mattress is designed to provide flexible support where it's needed and offer comfort throughout the night with its cooling technology. When you buy this mattress, you are also eligible to receive a free box spring.

Save up to $300 on a mattress and accessories bundle during Purple's Labor Day sale. Mattresses are $100 off and accessory bundles vary from $150-$200 off, featuring one or two Purple, Purple Harmony or TwinCloud pillows.

This Purple Mattress has two inches of breathable gel grid to cradle pressure points while still keeping your body aligned for a comfortable night's sleep. If you want to take it one step further, you can upgrade to the Purple Plus Mattress that features an additional two inches of comfort foam.

You can get this queen-sized mattress for almost $600 off right now. While this sale ends on Monday, the rest of the brand's Labor Day deals on their site don't end until Sept. 13.

Casper is offering 15% off most mattresses during their Labor Day sale until Sept. 7. This hybrid mattress is made with 4D Sleep Technology that addresses alignment, temperature, touch and time to help you have your most comfortable sleep.

Best Labor Day bedding deals of 2021

Score this hypoallergenic king-size comforter for a whopping 85% off at just $20. It comes in three different sizes, 11 different colors and has amassed over 600 five-star reviews.

Get 25% off and two free pillows during Essentia's Labor Day sale, ending Sept. 6. Made with 100% quality-certified organic cotton, these 300-thread count sheets are designed to outperform your typical cotton sheets.

Get up to 15% off of pillows and sheets at Casper until Sept. 7. Their Hyperlite sheets are made to increase airflow, meaning that you'll get a cooler and more comfortable sleep.

Brooklinen is offering up to 15% off all their bestselling sheets, including classic percale, luxe sateen, washed linen, and heathered cashmere. Their luxe sateen sheets have over 4,600 reviews and 4.8 stars.

Nest Bedding's bamboo sheets are lighter and softer than traditional cotton and perfect for those with sensitive skin. Until Sept. 30, get up to 10% off of all their bedding.

Buffy's Cloud Pillow has over 2,400 reviews and 4.7 stars, while also being hypoallergenic, earth-friendly, and cruelty free. Right now, you can save $10 on two pillows or $50 on four.

