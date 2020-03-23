With sunny days and warm temperatures on the horizon, it's time to switch things up with a fresh new hair color. Luckily, there are plenty of hues trending for spring 2020, and they're all pretty darn gorgeous.

If you're self-distancing and staying in quarantine these days, it may be some time before you can get back into the salon — but there is still some research to be done before choosing your next look.

To help you decide what spring hair color to choose, we interviewed a handful of celebrity hair colorists to break down the top six looks of the season. Now the only hard part will be deciding on the perfect shade!

Platinum Unicorn Silver and Striking White

If you're partially gray or embracing your salt-and-pepper strands, you're already ahead of this year's biggest hair color trend.

"Silver, grays, and whites are not just trending with women who want to embrace their natural grays and whites, but also with women who want to make a statement," said Stephanie Brown, Master Colorist at IGK Salon SoHo in NYC. "It’s a very cool look that we’re seeing on celebrities like Jane Fonda, Sharon Osbourne, Amanda Stenberg, and Iskra Lawrence."

"For those who are not naturally gray, white or light blonde, find the best colorist in your area as this is a very hard job and is very damaging to the hair," she added. "Show the stylist exactly what level of platinum you want: Do you want it more gray? More silver? Completely white? Also, ask for the stylist to tone the roots a slightly darker gray to soften the look and look more flattering."

As a general rule of thumb, Brown recommends showing your colorist two to three reference photos no matter what color you want. "Everyone has their own language when describing colors. I’ve had clients tell me they hate warm or orange tones and then show me a picture of what I consider orange," Brown explained. "Also, a lot of clients will say ashy but then show me a warm neutral tone. That’s why pictures are the best way to get the best result."

"To maintain the color, use a purple shampoo," Brown said. "This keeps the strands from turning yellow."

She recommends this one from IGK. Though it's formulated for blond hair, it has naturally-derived pigments that work to brighten and counter brassiness while delivering intense shine. It's made with an ultra-gentle cleanser to keep your color-treated hair pigmented and silky.

If you're not interested in switching your shampoo and conditioner, Brown recommends adding a few of these purple drops to your favorite shampoo for a convenient way to keep hair color gorgeous. This concentrated formula can be mixed with any shampoo, conditioner, or cream styler to tone and banish brass.

Classic Neutral Brown Tones

You can never go wrong with a classic brunette shade, according to Irinel de León, celebrity hairstylist, whose client list includes Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen and Bella Hadid.

"This is a pretty big trend this year, and there are a ton of people doing it. It’s basically when all of your hair is a cool neutral brown," she said. "It's more on the red side, kind of like an ashy, reddish-brown. It’s not highlighted either, just a solid color."

One of the keys to maintaining brunette coloring is with the right shampoo, says. de León. “This Redken shampoo is sulfate-free, so it gives you a really gentle cleanse," the stylist explained. "Sulfate is one of the worst things you can put in your hair because it strips it."

As to its blue color, de León says, "It will help protect your brown hair color; the blue colored formula counteracts the brassy color and red undertones."

If you're coloring your own hair, then you understand the struggle of finding the perfect root touch up product to use in-between salon visits.

"Once your hair color starts to fade, and you’re not quite ready to go back to the salon and spend the money, this is an amazing way to re-pigment your hair at home," said Justin Anderson, celebrity hair colorist and dpHue co-founder. "This is a game-changer for anyone who colors their hair (at home)."

The dpHue color-boosting gloss comes in 10 colors, including dark brown, light blonde, black, red and more. "You can even mix and match to get your exact color, or you can just pick the one that you need," says Anderson.

If you want a simple solution for stray grays and incoming roots, de León recommends this root-concealing spray.

"Using a root touch up spray like this will not only make your hair appear fuller in photos but will also help cover up any gray hair or any regrowth that you may have," she says.

Two-Toned Hair Color

If you're feeling bold, this trend is for you. It's a nod to the early 2000s, and de León says it's all the rage right now.

"This is basically when the top of your hair is blonde and the bottom is brunette or vice versa," said explained. "We saw this trend happen first in the early 2000s with Christina Aguilera, Rihanna and even Avril Lavigne pulled it off back in the day."

"Doing something like this will cause damage to your hair just because you are bleaching it pretty light up top, and that’s where your hair is the most sensitive. So making sure you’re using products to repair and sustain your hair is super important."

Olaplex's bonding maintenance shampoo and conditioner are a great way to make sure you're taking care of color-treated hair.

“I swear Olaplex,” said de León. "It repairs and maintains the bonds within the hair and penetrates the hair cuticle to repair from the inside out. It reduces breakage, strengthens and it relinks any type of broken bonds within the hair that is caused from coloring or heat damage."

De León also recommends using a hair mask for extra hydration.

“In conjunction with the Olaplex shampoo and conditioner, I would recommend using the Ouai treatment mask to use once a week," she said. "It’s a restorative mask and leaves your hair super soft and smooth after just one use. It has intense moisture which your hair lacks after a coloring processing used for a two-toned style.”

Polished Blond

For a more refined look, the classic "polished blond" look is perfect for golden locks.

"This season, we’re going to see a lot of people taking care of their roots again and wanting a more polished look," said Anderson. "For a while, people were going for a grown out, lived in highlight look — a little bit more beachy." He said this season we'll see a lot of "brighter blondes with coloring all the way up to the root."

"Whenever you’re going a lot blonder, you always want to make sure you’re taking care of the health of your hair because when you bleach it, you’re taking out the natural oils," Anderson said.

One way you can add oils back into your hair is with this dpHue therapy hair product. According to Anderson, who is the founder of dpHue, this hair oil," adds a ton of hydration — something people could use every day.”

Another product Anderson raved about is this at home concentrated treatment that strengthens the hair from within, reducing breakage and fortifying color-treated hair.

"I love the Olaplex system," Anderson said. "If people are coloring their hair lighter, then they should try and do at least one Olaplex treatment a week at home. You leave it on your hair for 15 minutes or longer and then wash it out. It’s an amazing product.”

Anderson also loves the science behind the product, which helps actually restore the damage. "It’s all about rebuilding hair that has been broken down by hair color, and I don’t think a lot of other products have done such in-depth studies on what can build hair back up," he explained. "In all my years working in a salon, Olaplex really is the only product I’ve seen rebuild damaged hair.”

Twilighting

This trend is all about subtlety, perfect if you're looking for a simple way to spruce up your look.

"It’s all about being very subtle and creating a natural dimensional look that grows out really nicely," Brown said of the look. "It’s trending because it’s subtle but still eye-catching, and it’s great for most skin tones." She said to ask your colorist for thin, natural-looking 'baby highlights' and ombrè highlights that suit your skin tone the best.

"These are micro highlights — very thin highlights," added León of the coloring technique. "It’s super low maintenance and grows out really nicely."

While this smoothing shampoo is definitely on the pricier side, Amber Maynard Bolt, a master celebrity hairstylist at Nine Zero One Salon in LA, seems to think it's worth every penny.

"I love this as an everyday shampoo," she said. "It's great because it gives you moisture and a little bit of protein to give back strength into the hair after lightening or coloring."

It has argan oil to help repair damage, control frizz and add shine, while maracuja oil (which comes from passion fruit) replenishes hair's natural moisture. It's also formulated with bromelain, which gently exfoliates and balances the scalp.

Another product that will help your Twilight coloring last a little bit longer is by taking the time to use a repair mask at least once a week.

"This Ouidad mask infuses the hair with hydration that is lost from coloring," said de León. "It basically coats the hair and helps protect it from any heat damage or any of the coloring that was done beforehand. It will also help extend the color as well."

Orchard Red

It doesn't get bolder than a gorgeous shade of red, and you're going to see it everywhere this spring.

"Red is another big trend for spring," said Brown, noting that this shade should feel bold but still be wearable. "Think of a brown copper base with a gold-copper gloss to have that bright shine in the sunshine."

She adds, "It has all shades of neutral brown to red, which makes it very wearable for a lot of skin tones, but it definitely makes you stand out."

"Redheads naturally fade really quickly," Anderson pointed out. "Something that people really need to think about when going red is the more you wash your hair, the quicker it will fade. I always suggest that people hold back from shampooing as much as possible. The less you shampoo your hair, the less stripping will happen."

Anderson recommends this Apple Cider Vinegar hair rinse to his clients who go red. He said the zero-lather product "won't affect your color or pull any of the good oils out of your hair."

This translucent, colorless gloss works on all hair colors, including red hair that's known for fading fast.

"You can use this semi-permeant hair gloss on any hair color because its translucent," said de León. "It's free of ammonia, alcohol, and peroxides, and it basically adds a reflective film to every single strand if you distribute it evenly."

She said it helps strengthen, preserve moisture and protects from UV pollutants too. "I recommend using this when your hair feels and looks dull."

