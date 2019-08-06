At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Summer tends to be the hardest season on your hair. The chlorine from the pool, saltwater from the ocean and heat from the blow-dryer (and sometimes the additional flat iron treatment, too) can all be extremely damaging.

If you're looking to save your precious lock, you're in luck! Good Housekeeping beauty director April Franzino stopped by TODAY to share some helpful tips and products that will help rescue your mane and avoid damage overall during the remaining summer days.

Read on for some of Franzino's top picks for healthy hair.

It starts in the shower.

Franzino advises being especially careful with wet hair, as brushing it can add stress to the strands, causing them to break. Instead, she recommends brushing hair before washing and then applying a leave-in conditioner afterward to smooth and restore the hair.

Herbal Essences Coconut Milk Shampoo

Color-safe and free of parabens, this coconut milk-infused shampoo can "bring hair back to life in just 21 days," according to its product description. The botanicals in the formula work to bring you healthier, shinier hair that will smell amazing.

Herbal Essences Coconut Milk Conditioner

The follow-up to the coconut milk shampoo, this conditioner allows for easy combing, according to Franzino. It hydrates, smooths and softens hair to leave you with locks that will look and feel revitalized.

Stay away from heat and chemicals.

Franzino encourages those who usually blow-dry to opt to air-dry whenever possible in order to reduce damage. If you regularly color your hair, she recommends applying the dye to just your roots and spacing sessions 10-12 weeks apart.

Garnier Whole Blends Gentle Detangling Mist

Formulated with oat and aloe, this detangling mist works to cleanse and soothe the hair. Franzino chose this detangling spray as she says it will not only leave you with soft hair but will prevent it from looking dry without weighing it down.

Deep conditioning is key.

To maximize results, Franzino recommends using a rinse-off conditioner after shampooing and using a leave-in conditioner on damp hair. Deep conditioning hair or using a mask on a weekly basis can also help to fortify your locks, as they often "contain higher concentrations of conditioning ingredients."

It's a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin

This keratin-infused deep conditioning treatment received a perfect score from the Good Housekeeping Institute's Beauty Lab for "its ability to condition hair and prevent damage in wet combing tests." Simply leave the mask on for five to 10 minutes and then comb and rinse for smoother, detangled hair.

Give your hair some TLC.

Hair masks work to coat and heal hair using formulas that are thicker and heavier than everyday products. The rich ingredients help replenish dry, brittle hair, leaving you with shinier, healthier strands.

Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Deep Moisture Masque

If dry hair and scalp are the problems, this masque just might be the solution. It works to restore and balance moisture on your hair and scalp. Plus, it's paraben- and sulfate-free and suitable for all hair types.

For more hair care favorites, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!