22 sweet gifts for the godmother who doubles as your "second mom"

Though godmothers may not actually possess magical powers, it is no secret that they hold a special place in our hearts and deserve to be celebrated this Mother’s Day and beyond. From personalized trinkets to budget-friendly finds, we’ve got the perfect last-minute gifts that will surely make the special woman in your life grin from ear to ear.

Gifts for godmothers to shop

Your godmother will swoon over this personalized keychain, which features a detailed heart charm and is hand-stamped with her godchild’s initial. This sentimental keychain comes attached to a stainless steel ring so she can hook onto her ring of keys.

Express your gratitude with this adorable trinket that is rated Amazon’s Choice for jewelry trays. This ceramic organizer is perfect for storing all her precious rings, bracelets and more.

“I purchased this as a birthday gift for my god-mother {sic} and she absolutely loved it. She even cried! She loves sentimental things and also is an avid jewelry wearer. The quality was great and it felt sturdy in my hand. This is a perfect gift for your loved one!” said one verified reviewer.

Be sure to stock up on tissue before presenting your godmother with this personalized heart necklace. Available in silver, gold and rose gold, this darling piece of jewelry features 18-karat plated metal that is designed to prevent rust and tarnishing so she’ll be able to wear it for years to come.

We recommend getting this bestselling retro shirt for your groovy godmom. This vibrant crew neck T-shirt is handmade, features a ribbed knit collar and is available in 14 unique colorways. One five-star reviewer said, “This was perfect for a godmother gift! The shirt material is so comfy!”

Is your godmother a tea connoisseur? If so, this “Bridgerton”-inspired assortment is the ultimate gift for her. Each limited-edition box includes 24 individually-wrapped tea bags, including tasty flavors such as Duke & Duchess honey breakfast tea, Queen’s Cake vanilla fruit tea and more.

“I don't even watch Bridgerton, but the tea flavors on offer in this assortment sounded so delicious. The packaging itself is beautiful, too! My favorites are the honey breakfast tea, the caramel vanilla macaron tea, and the queen's cake tea. This is a great way to experience all Bridgerton teas without committing to an entire canister of a tea you may or may not like. It also makes such a gorgeous, thoughtful gift!” said one verified buyer. Sounds like quali-tea to me!

They say friendship is everything… so shower your godmother with love by purchasing this “The Godmother” giant coffee mug. Not only does this mug meet FDA requirements for food and beverage safety, but it is microwavable and dishwasher-safe!

Is your godmother planning an upcoming trip to the shore or spending the summer lounging by the pool? This canvas beach bag with personalization is the perfect option for any gnarly beach babe. This cotton tote is machine-washable and will securely store all your beach essentials like sunscreen, towels and more. It’s also an Amazon’s Choice for godmother gifts!

If your godmother has watched out for you ever since you were a small child, then this is the bangle for her. This expandable wire bracelet is available in both shiny antique silver & gold and features a two-sided charm. Plus, through May 10, you can score 35% off your purchase on the brand's site using the code TODAY35 at checkout.

One five-star reviewer raved, “[I] bought as a gift for a Godmother proposal. They absolutely loved it as well as the meaning behind it. They wore it immediately, and are so happy to have something optical to represent what they mean in our child’s life.”

Show your godmother your love comes straight from the heart by gifting her this carved serving spoon. Handmade in Kenya, this wooden spoon is carved from African wild olive and is the ideal kitchenware to use when hosting dinner parties with friends and family.

We won’t judge if your godmother is a crazy plant lady. Instead, we’ll recommend you give her this “for the best godmother ever” three set plant pots which are perfect for displaying on a windowsill or on her kitchen table. These ceramic pots are rated an Amazon’s Choice for best godmother gifts, as well.

Watch her heart flutter with this whimsical Lovepop greeting card. This paper flower bouquet features an assortment of colorful butterflies and spring flowers. This floral arrangement also makes the perfect centerpiece for any dining room table and the best part is no watering required.

“Beautiful butterflies and flowers so that special days aren't forgotten. It was exactly what I wanted and I'm glad it exists. The best part is how permanent these will be,” said one verified buyer.

Celebrate the inspiring women in your life with these drinking glasses. This set of two stemless wine glasses feature the complete text of Maya Angelou’s “Phenomenal Women” poem and are perfect for cheersing with a fellow female in your life.

Spoil the foodie in your life with these tasty treats from Cheryl’s. This celebration box includes delicious buttercream-frosted cupcakes in both chocolate & vanilla as well as yummy cutout cookies. Nothing says “I appreciate you” like a box full of decadent desserts.

Reassure your godmother that she is blessed, guided and loved with this “design your own” dainty necklace. Choose from a selection of unique chains and crystals to reflect the personality of the recipient.

“I love this necklace because its simple design is effortless. It wears perfectly on my dress down days and also compliments my other jewerly {sic} on my dressed up days,” said one verified buyer.

Say “I love you choco-lot” by gifting her this signature box of fine chocolates. This assortment of gourmet confections includes European-style ganache and hand-painted pralines that are almost too pretty to eat.

Lather up in luxury with this scented bubble bath. Infused with skin-nourishing ingredients, this savory soak is available in several different options.

“The packaging of Lollia products are beautiful! I purchase the bubble bath for myself and as gifts. Everyone is ALWAYS delighted with the Relax fragrance which is a soft scent with just enough fragrance that doesn't overpower,” said one verified buyer.

We’re willing to bet no woman has ever turned down a set of pearls. These freshwater pearls are strung on an 18-karat gold plated chain that features an extendable length depending on your neck size. Pair this necklace with an elegant silk gown or high heels and you’re ready to go!

Everyone loves a surprise when it involves cake! Shock your godmother by gifting her this flower power cake with a confetti or candy explosion. Choose from various pop up surprises and gift boxes or add personalized photos or music for even more fun.

Send your sweet godmother this heavenly basket full of Belgian chocolates. This amazing arrangement includes nine rose bud shaped chocolates, three rose bloom shaped chocolates and a free luxury bag.

Your godmother’s love will continue to blossom when you send her this elegant blush bouquet from 1-800-Flowers. This stylish arrangement features white roses and carnations, pink Peruvian lilies, as well as baby’s breath and assorted greenery for added volume.

Yellow there! Gift your godmother this beautiful butterfly sixer upper bouquet. This handmade-to-order preserved arrangement is a great alternative to traditional flowers as it requires minimal maintenance and zero watering.

“I have given Rosepops several times for gifts and they all always a big hit! The selection of colors for flowers, boxes, etc. is amazing and will suit anyone's fancy. From my teenage granddaughter to my 70-something friends, Rosepops are an amazing alternative to traditional flowers,” said one verified reviewer.