It's your last chance to shop these major fashion clearance sales — up to 77% off

Finding a new hobby and trying to eat healthier sound like decent New Year's resolutions (though, I'm rather fond of dessert). But if your goal has anything to do with updating a wardrobe that hasn't seen a new trend in about five years, you've come to the right place. As Shop TODAY editors, we tend to stay current on all the latest fashions, but even more importantly, the best deals.

Luckily, fashion brands everywhere seem to be thinking the same thing, with many of them dropping major end-of-year clearance sales on popular items and signature styles. And we're not just talking meager discounts — we've found deals up to 77% off on clothing, shoes and accessories. From a three-piece bag set for under $15 to a pair of $33 Levi's straight jeans, check out our favorite markdowns below. A few of them may pleasantly surprise you.

Target

Target is off to a running start with sales this year, thanks to its The Clearance Run event happening right now. You can grab up to 50% off clothing and shoes (and more) — so don't walk ...

There's a lot to love about these jeans — they're designed to have a "broken in" feel, feature a stylish cropped design, come in a light blue shade that will match most of your year-round wardrobe and are made with a back-rise waistband to keep you confident and comfortable.

Nothing beats a bold bootie. Whether you're stepping into the office or dancing your way through the night, this pair will help you do it in style. Grab this dark pair with green tones on sale for a new spin on your little black shoe.

In our opinion, you can't have too many cardigans, especially in the wintertime. Grab a few on clearance during Target's sales event — but hurry, colors are selling out fast.

Kohl's

Didn't find what you were looking for under the tree this year? There's a good chance Kohl's will have it during its "Biggest Clearance Event of the Season," with savings of up to 70% off.

Paired with sheer tights, pumps and your favorite statement jewelry pieces, this sheath dress will help you create an elegant look you'll want to wear over and over again.

We might have just entered a new year, but our old ways of building up a stellar loungewear collection aren't going anywhere. Especially when we see a $36 discount on these cozy-looking jersey leggings from Kohl's.

Save 55% off on this stunning smocked top by Nine West. It's all in the details with this top: unique elastic sleeve cuffs, a back-button closure and a neckline that will have passersby asking where they can get one just like it.

Macy's

For even more savings on fashion, footwear and jewelry, you should take a peek at Macy's website for epic clearance deals. Right now, you can find over 2,000 items for 70% off.

Winter is just getting started, so before the snow falls and the ice freezes over, you'll want to make sure you have the right coat to fight the chill. This Calvin Klein puffer will get the job done, thanks to water-resistant fabric, cozy lining and a faux-fur hood for added warmth.

Men's dress pants can run rather pricey, but this Macy's deal is showing big discounts on several shades of this Tommy Hilfiger pair. Designed with "contemporary tailoring" and a stretchy waistband, you can grab these professional bottoms for less than $40 each.

Macy's is slashing the price in half on these pajamas. The set has over 300 five-star ratings, with many shoppers raving about its comfort level, soft fabric and chic look.

Walmart

The holidays may be over, but Walmart isn't done gifting deals to shoppers. During its End-of-Year Clearance event, the retailer is slashing prices on items by half off, including outwear, denim and casual sneakers.

We can't believe we came across this super-stylish find at Walmart! The faux leather jacket is on sale for just $24 in the shades green and black, both oozing with edginess and street flair.

When it comes to winter accessories, they need to land high on both the style and functionality scale. This hat and scarf combo ticks all the boxes, made with a brushed cable knit for warmth and available in four different plaid shades.

This is what we call a deal ... Right now, you can grab this three-piece purse set — complete with a tote, wristlet/crossbody bag and wallet for just under $15.

Old Navy

New year, same Old Navy — the retailer is offering even more sales post-holiday with an Epic Clearance event — with sales up to 75% off and select items starting at $2.99.

Hurry! This deal on plaid tunics — most are 77% off! — will only be available for two days. We're loving this mesh of neutral tones for a casual daytime look.

A Henley top is a classic winter staple and one that you should probably stock up on — and who wouldn't when they're on sale for just $15?

With chain necklaces being all the rage right now, you'll be on trend with these jewelry pieces. The set comes with one large chain link necklace, a snake chain necklace and a thick twisted chain necklace, which you can wear on their own or together for a bolder look.

Levi's

Ring in the new year with can't-miss denim deals from Levi's. During it's End-of-Season Sale, the retailer is offering half off on select sale styles as well as a "2 for $99" deal on bottoms.

If you're part of the straight jeans fan club, you'll want to get your hands on this pair of 501s. The "original fit" is made from 100 percent cotton and features a relaxed design through the hip and thigh.

But if you're Team Skinny Jean, we can't not tell you about the deal on Levi's 311 Shaping styles. With the special 50% off sale items discount, it brings the price down to just $27. For obvious reasons, we don't expect this one to last long.

Grab almost $100 off this chic trucker jacket while this retailer's End of Season Sale is still happening! Along with Levi's signature denim, the cold-weather coat is also made with a sherpa collar and a cropped hem for a more stylish look.

Madewell

During Madewell's End-of-Season Sale, you can shop discounts up to 70% off when you use the code LETSGO at checkout.

Shirt jackets had a moment in 2022, but we're pretty sure the trend will stay around for a little while longer. We're obsessed over the jumbo buttons of this cotton style, which also features an oversized fit and cuffs that can be rolled up or left down.

It's about that time to get back to basics — in your wardrobe, that is. This striped tee with elastic sleeve cuffs and a neutral color palette is just the versatile piece your closet has been missing. Pair it with jeans, slacks, booties, sneakers, blazers — your options are endless.

Speaking of basics, it's time to throw away your decade-old, raggedy tees and replace them with these V-necks from Old Navy. They come in multiple colors and have a fit described by the brand as being "slouchy." We'll take that as another word for incredibly cozy.

Other fashion clearance sales

Quick! Sheertex's New Year's Sale — where you can save up to 50% off its rip-resistant tights — ends tonight! If you need a reason to try this classic sheer pair, one Shop TODAY editor said she owned these tights for a year and never experienced a rip or tear.

We don't come across sales from Reformation often, but now we're seeing deals up to 70% from the retailer post-holiday. We can't keep our eyes off this long-sleeve mini dress with a mock neck and smocked detailing. (And it would look great with the above tights ... )

This fresh pair of all-white New Balance sneakers may be hard to resist. They're made with award-winning midsole technology, have a no-lace, slip-on style and are on deal for just $60.

These Skims shorts are having a moment for their flattering fit and tummy-tucking waistbands. Now you can grab a pair for yourself while the brand's signature styles are still on sale.

This Aritzia sale was so unexpected, we almost missed it! Grab rare deals (up to 50% off!) before they disappear. We've got eyes on this turtleneck that is made with a lightweight and "peachy-soft" yarn, according to the brand.

A good blazer is hard to come by, but a good blazer on sale is even rarer. Mango is taking 40% off this gorgeous Houndstooth blazer (and up to 50% off other fashion items) for this online exclusive deal.