This curling tool looks a little different from the rest and comes with a mild learning curve, but after some trial and error it's pretty simple.

You take a section of hair, fit it in the "jaw" area and close down. The Infiniti ceramic barrel automatically curls the hair around an internal heating element and in a matter of seconds, you'll hear three beeps signaling you to release your grip.

It only takes a few moments to create beautiful, perfect ringlets! I have medium-length hair, and can do my whole head in less than 10 minutes total (a huge time saver).

It's also foolproof, more or less: If you try to feed in too much hair, it will beep and stop curling. If you release your grip, the curl will unfurl regardless of whether it's beeped or not. And you'll only burn yourself if you bring the heating element directly up to your head but I haven't had any issue with this so far.

"The big reason I love using this machine is the curls last for days." Amazon

The curls look lovely if you leave them be after curling, but they also withstand a light combing that results in looser curls or waves. I find that mine continue to last overnight (although this will likely depend on hair type).

Those with dry locks may want to spritz on a little argan oil to protect hair, but I've never used a separate product beforehand and I haven't found any damage to my hair even with semi-frequent use (say, three to four times a week over three years).

I use the iron pretty much anytime I go out and I always look like I just stepped out of a salon. Well, close enough.

