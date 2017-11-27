The 1 hair tool used on Victoria's Secret models — and where to buy it

Making waves

Achieving the sexy, bouncy, Victoria’s Secret-worthy strands of your dreams is a possibility thanks to celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa. Her Beachwaver is the exact tool the pros use on the models for the annual fashion show.

"Don't fret if typical curling irons and wands seem intimidating, the Beachwaver curls the hair automatically, making it "the easiest tool in the world," according to Angelo.

Pro tip: Leave the ends of the hair out of the iron to create a more natural, relaxed look.

The Beachwaver Pro Curling Iron, $179, Amazon

Party hair

Yes, crimped hair really is making a comeback, except this time it's skipping out on the frizz. Phew!

Now, it's all about smooth, tight waves that will create a fun hairstyle for a night out. To get the look, a deep waver will be your hot tool of choice.

Simply hold the deep waver down on a section of hair until you see a bit of steam come out and continue until you get your desired look. And don't worry about the steam, it's just the residue of hair products and not causing any actual damage, says Angelo. Once you finish, let the waves set and then run your hands through to give it a tousled look.

Pro tip: Use a light hairspray or heat protectant before styling to avoid damaging hair as you're crimping.

Hot Tools Professional Tourmaline Deep Wave, $48, Amazon

Vintage curls

The secret to getting gorgeous, vintage-inspired fingers waves (like Marilyn Monroe) might surprise you. Hint: There's no curling iron or rollers required! All you need is a straightener or flat iron. Who knew it was that simple?

This fashion-forward look is created by pushing waves into the hair and then tapping them with the straightener to set.

Pro tip: Does this look feel a bit out of your skill set? Make an appointment at your local salon to get a quick tutorial.

Remington Anti-Frizz Therapy Straightener, $36, Amazon

This article was originally published on October 7, 2016 on Today.com.