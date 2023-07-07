Best Buy's Black Friday in July event is coming — what to know and early deals to shop

This week brought plenty of amazing Fourth of July deals, but it was just a small taste of what's to come. Because not only is Amazon Prime Day 2023 quickly approaching, but many retailers, like Walmart and Target, have also announced events happening at the same time.

And Best Buy will be hosting a sale of its own. From July 10 to 12, the electronics retailer will have a Black Friday in July event. We expect that there will be plenty of can't-miss deals on all kinds of hot tech, from headphones to kitchen gadgets.

Here's everything you need to know and deals you can shop now.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale

Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale will run from July 10 to July 12, and the retailer will be offering "hundreds of deals" on some of the latest summer tech, according to a press release. While everyone will have access to the sale, there will be exclusive deals and deeper discounts for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

For those interested in signing up for a membership to access those deals, My Best Buy Plus is $49.99 per year and includes benefits like free two-day shipping with no minimum, exclusive access to sales and events and more. The My Best Buy Total membership is $179.99 per year and includes everything you get with the more affordable plan, along with 24/7 tech support and up to two years of product protection.

Best Buy shared a preview of some of its member-exclusive deals, which will include up to $200 off a Dyson cordless vacuum, up to $800 off an HP laptop and up to $250 off select MacBook Pro models.

Before the event kicks off, we're sharing some of the deals that you can grab from the retailer right now.

Best Buy deals

With temperatures heating up, you may want to upgrade your thermostat to have complete control over your home cooling. You can schedule timers for the thermostat or control it from your phone, so your house is cooling off before you step inside.

This stainless steel coffee maker can brew up to 18 cups of coffee, making it perfect for larger homes or hosting, says the brand. Grab it now while it's $30 off.

This 32-inch Fire TV is only $80, which is a pretty great deal if you ask us! According to the brand, you'll have access to all of your favorite movies and television shows with built-in Fire TV, and it includes Alexa voice control.

Take a break from outside noise and immerse in your favorite songs, audiobooks or podcasts with these noise-canceling headphones. According to the brand, they hold up to 50 hours of battery life.

Best Buy is offering great deals on TVs, including this 43-inch Smart TV. According to the brand, you can enjoy crystal clear 4K resolution and access to popular streaming apps (with a subscription!).

You'll feel like you have your very own in-home movie theater with this Dolby sound system, which comes with a soundbar and rear speakers. Don't miss out while it's marked down by $250!

Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy tablet, which allows you to stream, work, read, surf the web and more. It even comes with the S Pen so you can draw, edit photos or take notes.

From working to streaming to surfing the web, this thin laptop has the Windows 11 operating system and weighs less than four pounds, says the brand. Right now you can grab it at 33% off.

You can score Black Friday in July deal right now! You'll save 50$ on this 65-inch TV and My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will save an additional $30! According to the brand, you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming apps, including Roku originals.

Whether you have upcoming travel plans or outdoor activities scheduled, now is a good time to grab this GoPro camera since it's $150 off! The brand says you'll be able to shoot high-quality video with video stabilization for your biggest adventures. Plus My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can save an additional $50 during the Black Friday in July sale.

You'll be buzzing around town in no time with this electric scooter, which features a removable seat. According to the brand, the scooter will go up to 23 miles on a single charge and has three different riding modes. Grab it now and save almost $300!

We have good news for those who prefer smaller phones: Flip phones are back! The Samsung Galaxy Flip has all of the capabilities of a modern smartphone, but it folds in half to be pocket-sized. You can save $100 with activation if you buy it today.