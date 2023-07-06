Walmart Plus Week is coming — you can already shop these deals up to 80% off

Amazon Prime Day isn't the only big shopping event that's happening next week. Walmart is also hosting a big sale of its own, Walmart Plus Week, which will take place from July 10 to July 13 and feature deals across all top categories.

Before the big event kicks off, we're sharing everything you need to know and the sales you can shop now, below.

Beauty deals | Tech deals | Fashion deals | Home deals

What is Walmart Plus Week?

Walmart Plus Week is a multi-day shopping event that features discounts on a range of products, from electronics to toys.

Who can access Walmart Plus Week?

Members of Walmart Plus, the retailer's loyalty program, will be granted early access to the deals, starting on Monday, July 10 at 12 p.m. ET. The sale will open up to all shoppers on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET and will run through July 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

There will also be a handful of limited time offers for Walmart Plus members during the event, including:

Six Flags: ‘Buy one, get one’ tickets to all Six Flags parks, including both amusement and waterparks.

Panera: 6 months of unlimited Sip Club access for $5/month and tax. Plus, a monthly $5 MyPanera reward.

Rover: $30 credit to use on Rover for pet-sitting or dog-walking.

SpaFinder: 30% off all SpaFinder gift certificates.

How to sign up for Walmart Plus

Shoppers can sign up for a Walmart Plus membership on the Walmart website. The membership costs $13 per month or $98 per year.

Walmart Plus members receive a number of benefits, including free shipping (with no order minimums), free delivery from your local store, savings on fuel, exclusive discounts and more.

When you sign up for the first time, you automatically enter a 30-day free trial period, but according to the brand, exclusive access to events is reserved for paying members. So if you want early access to the Walmart Plus Week event, you'll want to opt to skip the trial.

If you're ready to get shopping, there are a number of deals that are already available on the Walmart site. Here, we're sharing some of our favorites, across beauty, tech and more.

Walmart beauty deals

Tired of lipstick that fades after a few hours of wear? This one is designed to provide up to 16 hours of saturated matte color for all-day coverage.

Microfiber towels like this one are said to help reduce frizz when drying hair. According to the brand, this one absorbs water five times faster than a regular towel.

You can save on this straightening iron from Chi right now. The brand says that it uses advanced ceramic technology to reduce frizz and create a shinier and silkier end result.

Walmart tech deals

While these bestselling noise canceling headphones are typically nearly $100, you can grab them now for less than $20. According to the brand, the ear cups are made from a skin-friendly leather and feature memory foam cushioning for comfort. Plus, they have a built-in microphone and are said to provide up to 15 hours of listening at one time.

Take the party with you wherever you go with this wireless speaker. It's designed to be waterproof, so you can blast your favorite playlist at the pool, beach and more. Don't miss your chance to score it for an impressive 80% discount!

Whether you’re a parent, pet parent or simply want to keep an eye on your home, this security camera should come in handy. It connects to an app on your phone, so you can monitor what’s happening in any given room and even use the two-way audio feature to talk to your kids or pets.

Take movie nights to the next level with this projector, which is currently marked down by more than $200. According to the brand, it's designed with the latest LED and color technology to project a crystal clear picture. Even better, it comes with a screen so you'll be ready to watch as soon as you open the box.

You can score an Apple Watch for over 45% off right now at Walmart. The gadget is designed with plenty of features to help keep you moving and connected, including activity tracking texting capabilities and more.

With 4K resolution and ultra high definition picture, this TV promises to provide lifelike color, texture and detail for all your streaming needs.

During any big sales event, Apple’s AirPods Pro are always a heavily sought-after item. And Walmart’s current discount on the tech must-have does not disappoint! Grab the noise canceling earbuds while they’re $50 off.

Walmart fashion deals

Shorts season is upon us and you can grab these for just under $10 right now. They have a mid-rise silhouette, so they provide a bit more coverage than your average shorts.

Ready to try clogs? Let these reviews convince you. "I never thought I would buy clogs, but these are so adorable," one shopper wrote. "I love the daisy print and neutral color. I can wear these in a summer day when it's too cool for open toe sandals."

Level up your accessory game with this tote and pouch set. It comes in six different color and pattern options, all of which are marked down to $20.

Sorry haters, Crocs are totally cool now. And you can score this pair for just $25 during the sale. The podiatrist-approved shoes are said to be lightweight, cushioned and "like walking on air."

Walmart home deals

In case you didn’t know, Gap (yes, that Gap) has a home line at Walmart, and it's filled with chic staples, including this simple yet stylish bath mat, which is sure to elevate your space. According to the brand, it features a plush loop cotton construction for ultimate comfort when you step out of the tub.

In need of some new bedding? Upgrade your sheets for a discount with this can’t-miss deal. The brand says that the affordable sheets are lightweight, breathable and cool to the touch.

Whether you’re searching for a gift for a recent college graduate or simply need to replace your old cookware, this kitchen set is a great choice. The nine-piece set comes with multiple pans and pots that you can use to cook basically any dish. Plus, it’s $100 off right now.

Traveling this summer? It's the perfect opportunity to debut a new luggage set. This one comes with three different suitcases, all with 360-degree double wheels, TSA locks and hardside shells.

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, you’re in luck. This bestselling model is currently marked down by nearly 50%. Designed to work on both carpets and floors, the vacuum can be controlled by touch, via a smartphone app or even by your voice when you connect it to a smart home device.

If you’ve been feeling the heat at home recently, it may be time to think about getting an air conditioning unit. Thankfully, you can grab this one on sale now. It has two cooling modes as well as two fan modes and is designed to fit in windows 23 to 26 inches wide.