Last chance! BaubleBar's huge sale ends soon — score up to 80% off bestsellers

Long weekends are always worth looking forward to, but even more so when there are sales to be had. This Presidents Day weekend we're seeing tons of markdowns on big-ticket items like Amazon Fire TVs, mattresses and more — but that doesn't mean smaller must-haves should be overlooked in your search for the best deals.

We caught BaubleBar's huge sale just in time, so you can score some serious savings on chic jewelry and accessories for your spring wardrobe. Whether you need a new pair of statement earrings for nights out or elevated hair clips to wear to work, you can find them all on deal right now.

From the brand's bestselling Alidia ring to a tennis necklace you'll want to wear just about everywhere, keep reading to shop 17 of the best markdowns from BaubleBar's Presidents Day sale, starting at $8.

BaubleBar Presidents Day deals 2023

This classic ring is one of BaubleBar's bestsellers for a reason! From the gold bands to the sparkling stones, the stackable piece is sure to earn you a few compliments.

Statement earrings can elevate almost any look, though they're perfect for any big events that you have coming up. The simple crystals in these earrings make for a look as timeless as a tennis bracelet.

Adorned with tiny rhinestones, this claw clip is likely a little more elevated than the ones you used to rock back in the day. We love that the subtle style is less than $5.

You can always fall back on a pair of huggie hoops to pull you out of a style rut. We think this delicate pair would make the perfect addition to your current lineup.

One way to deliver on a personalized gift? Opt for something that reflects their birth month. This stylish pendant comes in 12 different colors that pair perfectly with the gold chain.

The brand's initial tennis bracelet is another customizable piece that makes for a great gift — and it's $25 for this week only! You can snag it now for more than $30 off, in both the clear and multi-colored styles.

You can rock pearlcore trend with these cute hoops! We think they're perfect for a date night, as they're an easy way to dress up your wardrobe basics.

Don't miss your chance to save on this chic necklace! It's on sale for less than $50 right now and is just as elegant as its bracelet counterpart.

Huggie hoops, but make them sparkly. These earrings stand out from other hoops, thanks to the small pendant and added stones.

These eye-catching earrings are giving us all of the regal vibes. From the large stone to the petite crystals, we can't get enough of all the glamorous details.

Another customizable piece worth catching on sale right now is this initial necklace. The thick charm comes with a twisted chain, so the brand says it's easy to layer with other necklaces.

Who said bobby pins have to be boring? We're loving this special set for its sophisticated feel — and its $8 price tag.

This headband feels perfect for the days when you want to feel a little fancy (because life is too short to wait for special occasion to do so). The pearl trim and black band make it easy to wear with just about anything, from sweaters to dresses.

Not a fan of stones? This simple bracelet chic, personalized and stackable!

Mix it up with this stylish ring! It features two different stones, one pear shaped and one princess cut, which gives you double the look — for less.

Kiss bad hair days goodbye! This statement-making headband won't just add some glam to your look, but it can dress up a sleek bun or ponytail on the days where you don't feel like blowing out your hair.