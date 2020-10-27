Banana Republic just launched a line of inclusive face masks

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Banana Republic debuted its True Hues collection in April 2019, full of intimates, undergarments and even shoes that complemented natural skin tones — but the collection just got a timely upgrade. In addition to the variety of face masks the brand released earlier this year, its True Hues collection now includes five new, nude-colored masks.
Not only are the masks designed to fashionably match the wearer's skin tone, but they are also functional. Each mask is crafted with multiple layers of fabric, including an inner cotton lining and a polyester-blend outer shell.
When choosing a face mask, Dr. Ruth Bush, vascular surgeon and associate dean of medical education at the University of Houston College of Medicine, previously told Shop TODAY it's best to look for a mask with multiple layers of tightly-woven cotton. This helps prevent droplets expelled by the wearer from escaping the mask.
Banana Republic True Hues Face Masks
The $9 masks feature adjustable ear loops and a metal nose bridge wire for a fit as custom as the colorways, and even include a fabric pocket for an optional filter insert. Though the masks are only available in one size, the adjustable components help the mask fit closer to the wearer's face and stay in place, whether they wear it to the grocery store or on a walk around the neighborhood.
The True Hues Collection was launched over a year ago as part of Gap's Color Proud Council's initiative to incorporate diversity at various levels, and the newest additions to the collection are designed to promote this concept by blending with various skin tones.
Each of the masks are also designed to match existing items in the True Hues collection and are available in the shades "Sonoran Beige," "Bold Bronze," "Swell Shell," "Dark Almond Brown" and "Star Anise Brown." As the days get colder, this means you can coordinate your mask with a matching bodysuit or sleek pump for the holidays.
Banana Republic Scoop-Back Bodysuit
Since we'll be wearing face masks for the foreseeable future, the True Hues collection is making it easy to make a statement in more ways than one.
“Face masks have become part of our new normal. We’re proud to offer a new assortment of unisex masks as part of our True Hues collection — an inclusive range of wardrobe essentials designed to complement your natural skin tone," a spokesperson for the brand told Shop TODAY.
