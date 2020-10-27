Banana Republic just launched a line of inclusive face masks

The $9 masks feature adjustable ear loops and a metal nose bridge wire for a fit as custom as the colorways, and even include a fabric pocket for an optional filter insert. Though the masks are only available in one size, the adjustable components help the mask fit closer to the wearer's face and stay in place, whether they wear it to the grocery store or on a walk around the neighborhood.

The True Hues Collection was launched over a year ago as part of Gap's Color Proud Council's initiative to incorporate diversity at various levels, and the newest additions to the collection are designed to promote this concept by blending with various skin tones.

Each of the masks are also designed to match existing items in the True Hues collection and are available in the shades "Sonoran Beige," "Bold Bronze," "Swell Shell," "Dark Almond Brown" and "Star Anise Brown." As the days get colder, this means you can coordinate your mask with a matching bodysuit or sleek pump for the holidays.

Since we'll be wearing face masks for the foreseeable future, the True Hues collection is making it easy to make a statement in more ways than one.

“Face masks have become part of our new normal. We’re proud to offer a new assortment of unisex masks as part of our True Hues collection — an inclusive range of wardrobe essentials designed to complement your natural skin tone," a spokesperson for the brand told Shop TODAY.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!