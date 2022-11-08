As a teacher — and a mom — I swear by these comfy and supportive $28 sneakers

As someone who works with kids, I'm constantly on my feet. I teach during the day and can easily rack up 6,000 steps walking all over school before dismissal. Then, I come home to an active two-year-old who is always on the go, so not much sitting is happening until he goes down for bed. Basically, if I want to avoid aching feet at the end of the day, starting my day with a comfortable shoe is a must; however, I don't want to sacrifice style or my paycheck while finding the perfect pair.
I decided to try the popular Avia Hightail Athletics Sneakers, which are always selling out at Walmart (even now, select colorways are still out of stock). For less than $28, I was eager to see if they would answer all my footwear needs.
Avia Hightail Athletic Sneakers
Walmart offers the sneakers in 10 different color combinations, but I opted for the sleek black and white pair. I ordered them in my normal size (8), and they fit as expected. After testing them out, I could see why these sneakers are so highly regarded. Surprisingly, I didn't need any break-in time and was able to comfortably walk in them right away.
The first few steps felt like I was walking on a cloud. I quickly became accustomed to the extra height they provide and really liked the extra built-in arch support. And although the sneakers look a little chunky, they felt extremely lightweight.
What sealed the deal for me was the comfort factor, which exceeded expectations considering my predicament at the time. The night before I tried these sneakers, I had stepped on glass and cut my left foot. A trip to the ER wasn’t necessary, but my foot was bandaged and sore. Since my typical flats were simply not an option, I slipped on the Avia Hightail Athletic Sneakers — and I felt zero pain. These shoes have so much cushion, I was able to forget about the injury and focus on my tasks at work.
Aside from the classroom, I also wore these sneakers while running errands, walking through the neighborhood and playing with my toddler at the park. They offered a lot of support and provided a comfortable fit, which might have a lot to do with the shoe's FOM Midsole Technology. According to the brand, this helps the wearer step into "softer landings," while the rubber outsole "provides durability and traction.” I know running around with a child isn't considered a sport (maybe it should be), but I can definitely see why these sneakers might be popular for more athletic activities.