Say goodbye to 'maskne' with these dermatologist-approved pimple patches

What are acne patches?

Acne patches or pimple patches are small, sticker-like dots designed to cover a blemish and extract pus and impurities. When used correctly, they can visibly reduce the appearance of a breakout.

Acne patches are most helpful for superficial pimples like whiteheads or pus-filled blemishes, according to King. Some Amazon customers claim that they work on deeper cystic acne by reducing redness and blemish size, but she notes that it may be more difficult to see results.

The Avarelle pouch comes with 40 patches that are about the size of a dime. They are thin, clear and practically unnoticeable when we tried them out.

To use the patches, simply peel one of the dots off the plastic backing and place it directly on top of a pimple. When a white dot is visible on the patch, you can remove it.

The ingredients

The Avarelle patches are made with hydrocolloid dressing, tea tree oil, calendula oil and cica, which are all formulated to minimize the appearance of blemishes.

King called out the hydrocolloid dressing as one of the standout ingredients and said that it works by absorbing excess fluid on your skin, pulling away dirt and oil from the pimple. "These impurities are then turned into a gel-like substance that sticks to the patch," she explained.

Another ingredient is tea tree oil, which has anti-fungal and anti-viral properties similar to a popular acne-fighting ingredient called benzoyl peroxide. Though King notes it's not as potent as benzoyl peroxide, it is less irritating, which is why tea tree oil is popular. Calendula oil has similar benefits, in addition to reducing inflammation.

The patches can be used on all skin types, including sensitive skin, which is why cica is used as an active ingredient. Cica is actually a nickname for Centella Asiatica, which is an antioxidant-rich herb that has been used for centuries. King says that it can actually moisturize skin while providing anti-inflammatory benefits to pimples.

The Avarelle Acne Cover Patches are a No. 1 bestseller for a reason: They are easy to use, affordable and can effectively diminish the look of blemishes and acne. Consider this skin care product your secret weapon against "maskne."

