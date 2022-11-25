AirPods, iPads and more beloved Apple products are on sale this Black Friday — up to 50% off

Every holiday season, Apple's tech products are always among the hottest gifts on everyone's lists.

And while we'd love to get all of our nearest and dearest a new pair of headphones or a smartwatch from the brand, the products are typically pretty pricey — and they don't go on sale very often. So we couldn't believe our eyes when we saw that so many of Apple's most popular devices are on sale for Black Friday.

From AirPods to a MacBook, we rounded up 14 of the best Apple Black Friday deals that you can shop today. Keep reading to see all of our favorites or click on one of the links below to shop by category.

Apple Black Friday deals 2022

AirPods Max Black Friday sales

Apple's TikTok-famous AirPods Max headphones are currently marked down by $100! They have a ton of high-tech features that are designed to improve the listening experience, including active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio and more.

Apple Black Friday AirPods deals

The newest model of Apple's AirPods Pro is currently on sale for less than $200 — it's their lowest price ever, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. According to the brand, this version features two times more noise cancellation, extended battery life and more immersive sound than the previous model.

If you're hoping to grab yourself a new pair of AirPods during the sales holiday but don't want to spend more than $100, you're in luck. This bestselling version of the popular earbuds are heavily marked down right now (they're at their lowest-ever Amazon price). The wireless headphones have an impressive average 4.8-star rating from more than 547,000 shopper ratings.

Apple Black Friday Beats deals

Surround yourself in sound with the Beats Studio Buds. They feature Spatial Audio and active noise cancellation, so the brand says that you can be fully immersed in whatever you’re listening to. Grab them now while they’re just $90 (their lowest Amazon price ever, according to Camelcamelcamel).

Built for athletes, the Powerbeats Pro are perfect for every kind of activity, whether it be a tough HIIT or a long walk in your neighborhood. They feature adjustable secure-fit ear hooks, which the brand says will hold them in place as you jump, jog or stretch.

You can drown out the noise and be fully immersed in your music with these noise-canceling headphones from Beats. Not only do they feature real-time audio calibration and adaptive noise canceling, but the brand also says that they're lightweight, durable and comfortable enough to wear all day long. Plus, you can't beat the price right now — they're marked down by $200, so they're $150! According to Camelcamelcamel, that the lowest Amazon price ever for this bestselling gadget.

Apple Black Friday Apple Watch deals

When they're wearing the Apple Watch, they'll always be connected. The device will allow them to check messages, pay for their coffee, track their workouts and more — all from their wrist. According to Apple, this version has nearly 20 percent more screen area than the previous model, making the device easier to see and use.

If your friend is always up to date on the latest and greatest tech, it's pretty likely that they have the Series 8 Apple Watch on their list. The newest model is designed with advanced health sensors and apps that allow you to take an ECG, measure your heart rate and even track temperature changes in your body. The smaller version is currently marked down during Amazon and Target's Black Friday sales.

From activity tracking to texting, the Apple Watch SE has all the basic features you could want from your smartwatch. It's designed to be swim-proof and sweat-resistant so you can wear it for practically any activity.

If you already have an Apple Watch (or just added one to your cart this Black Friday), you can upgrade the band to this option for a discount. It’s made from a high-performance material, so the brand says that it’s durable, strong and soft.

Black Friday Apple iPad deals

The brand says that this iPad is "powerful," "easy to use" and "versatile" — meaning, it has basically everything you could want from a tablet. And right now, you can get it for a discount.

If you're planning on taking your iPad with you everywhere you go, you'll want an option that won't take up too much space in your bag. And this mini version is perfect. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in multiple color options.

Apple Black Friday MacBook and iMac deals

Buying a new laptop can be a major investment — especially if you're eyeing some of the top Apple models. Thankfully though, right now you can snag a number of them for a discount. For example, the Macbook Air is marked down by up to $200 this Black Friday. The brand says the system is speedy and responsive, so it's great for professionals, streamers and multi-tab users alike.

"This is literally THE BEST MacBook ever created by Apple," wrote one Best Buy reviewer, who added that they were super happy with their purchase. "XDR Liquid Retina? Wow. Just wow. MagSafe charger? Blacked out keyboard? I mean it's literally PERFECT. The sound that comes out of those four speakers is truly amazing, as well...no need to connect to a bluetooth speaker. They sounds REALLY good. Plenty of bass and treble, too."

When you're editing photos, playing video or searching the web, sometimes a small laptop screen just won't do. Upgrade your setup to this iMac desktop, which features a 27-inch display, so you won't have to squint at the screen to read your emails. During Best Buy's Black Friday sale, you can add it to your cart for an impressive $600 discount.

Black Friday Apple TV deals

Apple's TV device not only allows you to access shows, movies and streaming apps, but according to the brand, you can also use it to AirPlay photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad or other Apple device. Plus, you can connect your AirPods for private listening when your little one is falling asleep or your partner is in a Zoom meeting.

This version of the gadget features 4K High Frame Rate HDR, so the brand says that you can watch shows and movies with "fluid, crisp video." It's currently at its lowest Amazon price ever, according to Camelcamelcamel, so you can upgrade your watching experience for less than $120.

Where are the best places to find Apple Black Friday deals?

You can find Black Friday deals on Apple products from a number of top retailers, including Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Plus, through Monday, Nov. 28, when you purchase an eligible product on the Apple site, you'll get an Apple gift card to use for a later order.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.