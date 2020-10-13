With over 3,100 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, customers cannot stop raving about how soundly they sleep with this blanket.

"The blanket works great for helping me fall asleep, relax, stay asleep comfortably," one reviewer wrote. "It takes a day or two to adjust to the added weight, but doesn't make it any hotter while sleeping."

"This blanket is very soothing! It's very relaxing at the end of the day. I feel like my energy is becoming calmed and contained when I am stressed out," another reviewer said. "My muscles begin to release, almost like a massage."

The weighted quilt is crafted with a breathable cotton fabric and the square design helps to evenly distribute the weight inside so that you can get a good night's sleep without the inconvenience of readjusting.

According to experts, adding a weighted blanket to your bed can also offer a sense of calm to your nighttime routine.

"Many people like the feeling of pressure against their body and do find this pressure to be quite relaxing," said Lynelle Schneeberg, a sleep psychologist who is also a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The blanket is also available in different sizes, prints and even offers a kid's version — all at a different sale price, so you can catch the deal that is suitable for you.

If you're looking for other options, these blankets are also highly rated:

This option from Weighted Idea has over 2,100 positive reviews.

This is another Amazon's Choice for weighted blankets, and over 5,800 customers agree with Amazon's recommendation. As a bonus, it's 38% off for Amazon Prime Day!

