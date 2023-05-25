We found can't-miss deals on the Amazon Outlet — our favorites are under $50

Memorial Day — aka the unofficial start of summer — aka the three-day sales weekend everyone has been waiting for — is just days away, and we're getting things kicked off the only way we know how: Finding irresistible deals from our favorite brands and retailers. We've already spotted tons of summer styles under $50 from J.Crew and up to 60% off fashion and beauty during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, but now the online commerce behemoth, Amazon, has entered the chat with markdowns from its "secret" outlet section.

The outlet is filled with clearance items you won't find anywhere else, from over half off Levi's jeans to every travel item under the sun. Because the selection is so large, we scoured as many deals as we could and picked out our favorites to help you get started. Check out our finds below.

Amazon Outlet Memorial Day deals

DIYers and craft enthusiasts, listen up! Just when you thought you were limited to one space to use your Cricut machine, now you can carry it anywhere with you with this carrying case that is designed to pad and protect the device wherever you go.

When you're on the go and just need the essentials, this bi-fold style wallet will come in handy. It features multiple card slots, comes in several colors and is compact enough to fit in the smallest of pockets.

According to the brand, this portable neck fan can help you feel up to 20 degrees cooler. It's compact, travel-friendly, rechargeable and a must-have on sweltering hot summer days.

For those times when you become trigger happy with the AC temperature levels and turn your home into an icebox this season, a weighted blanket might be the summertime lifesaver you never knew you needed. You can grab this cooling option (with over 11,000 ratings) for 30% off. Plus, the available coupon will give you an extra $5 off.

If you're not sure what your summertime scent should be, 85% of the 17,000 raters of this perfume (who gave it a perfect five stars) will probably vote for this one. The brand says the scent is fresh, long-lasting and features notes of ruby red grapefruit and bergamot.

Yes, you're reading that correctly. We found Levi's jeans for 55% off, and we highly recommend you grab a pair before the entire Shop TODAY team scoops them all for themselves!

Keep your summer wardrobe updated with the latest trends and most affordable finds. This tiered dress checks all the boxes, with its maxi length, floral print, smocked detailing and 20% off discount.

Kick off summer in a new pair of summertime kicks, specifically these wedge espadrilles that are giving off "vacation in the South of France" vibes. Right now, all 10 shades are under $50.

This cooking must-have can roast, bake, fry and grill at your convenience and can also heat up in just three minutes, according to the brand. Grab on for under $50 and save yourself a lot of time this summer season.

Nothing is worse than waking up from a deep sleep and finding yourself laying in a pool of sweat. This mattress topper can help you keep your body temperature leveled, thanks to a cooling gel memory foam that is ventilated to improve airflow.

This portable car jump will ensure you're always covered in case of a vehicle emergency. Some of the built-in safety features include circuitry protection, an LED floodlight, extra USB ports and more.