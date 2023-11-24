Black Friday 2023 is officially underway! We did all of the digging for you and we're sharing the best Black Friday deals that we’ve found so far. Keep reading to see sales on everything from Levi's jeans to Color Wow hair products — all on Amazon for up to 71% off.

Here are the best Black Friday Amazon deals under $50 that our editors have found based meticulous searching, available discounts and brands we love. Keep checking back throughout the day for even more Black Friday sales as we update throughout the day!

Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 under $25

Quench dry winter skin with this giftable skin care set. It includes a serum, moisturizer and eye gel all for less than $15 thanks to this Peter Thomas Roth Black Friday deal.

Another under-$20 pick we're loving? This bundle from Mario Badescu. It includes a lip balm, coconut body scrub, coconut body butter and a special hand cream that are all formulated with skin care superhero ingredient, vitamin E.

Cozy up with this reversible throw, which is currently on deal for under $20 thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale. It comes in over a dozen different designs, including a winter-inspired print , which is on sale for just $14.

Know someone who prioritizes self-care? This gratitude journal is the perfect stocking stuffer. Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals, you can snag it for less than $25.

Encourage their creativity with this mess-free light board. The Amazon-exclusive gift is on deal for less than $25 and includes 6 mini markers to get them started.

Calling all hair care lovers! We found this fan-favorite pick from Color Wow on deal for just $20 this Black Friday. According to the brand, it acts a rain coat for your hair, protecting it from humidity and the elements.

Bring their favorite characters into play for the holiday countdown! This Bluey Advent calendar includes exclusive figures, 16 accessories and five different stickers they can reveal over the course of 24 days.

This cult-favorite tumbler is praised by reviewers for its ability to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks, well, hot. You can snag the 16-ounce size on deal for 25% off during Amazon's Black Friday event.

Conair hot rollers were an editor-loved product during Shop TODAY's Beauty Awards, as a trending tool earning high praise. Score 40% off this set that comes with 12 rollers as well as clips to help secure them into place.

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar

This kid-friendly Advent calendar is sure to delight kids and kids at heart. It features 24 magic tricks and science experiments that are easy to pull-off, says the brand.

Searching for the perfect gift for younger kids? We found L.O.L. Surprise! dolls on deal for 40% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale. You can snag this version, Stellar Gurl, for less than $25 right now.

Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 under $50

Major deal alert! These workout leggings from popular active brand Sweaty Betty are just under $30; which means you'll save $70 when you snag them on Black Friday.

Achieve a blowout in a breeze with this new-and-improved version of Revlon's bestselling hair tool. Thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal, you can add it to cart at a 51% discount.

With a 40% discount, this mini speaker from JBL is just under $30. Don't let its size fool you — the brand says it has a playback time of five hours on a single charge and delivers "punchy audio" and "big bass."

Amazon's new Echo Show 5 enables you to listen to podcasts, music, set reminders, alarms and so much more. You can even use it as a home camera to check in on pets when you're not home, or adjust the thermostat. Plus, you can make video calls to friends and family who also own an Echo device or Alexa-enabled app.

Levi's Black Friday deals at Amazon are eye-catching this year. While this isn't the lowest-ever price for Wedgie Straight jeans, we still think the 47% discount is worth taking advantage of.

Know someone who loves to travel? This editor-approved device makes for a great gift for the frequent flyer. It's also the winner of a Shop TODAY Travel Gear Award and one of the Gifts We Love.

This new streaming device is on deal for 33% off this Black Friday. Thanks to a powerful internal processor, it enables you to view movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD.

Surprise the foodie in your life with this kitchen essential. You can add it to cart for 25% off when you shop it in Aqua or Grey.

Cut the cord! These highly rated headphones boast 40 hours of playback time, strong bass and active noise cancelation, says the brand. Plus, they're on deal for 30% off right now.