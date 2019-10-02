The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two standard-size pillowcases. The elegant but simple design adds a calming effect to any bedroom and, while we haven't tried the sheets ourselves, the brushed microfiber fabric is said to be soft and breathable.

Almost everyone seemed to love these sheets, with over 15,000 customers giving them five-star reviews. The overall rating is 4.2 out of five stars and many customers appreciated the low price, high quality and assortment of styles.

Another bonus? The fitted sheet is very deep, so it can fit around a variety of mattresses without coming loose at the corners.

One reviewer called them "the best set of sheets I've ever owned," saying they're comfortable and hotel-quality. Another referred to the sheets as cloud-like and "heavenly."

Right now, the sheets are on sale for anywhere from 15 to 43% off depending on the color and size you're looking for — we even found a few queen-sized sets for under $17.

If you're looking to get a comfortable bed at the best price, it might be worth taking a look at this sale!

