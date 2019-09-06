At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

As the school year begins and work schedules go back to normal, it can be a little tougher to get out of bed in the morning. Whether it’s a chaotic agenda, a cluttered space or a looming deadline contributing to bad sleep, a restless night can ruin any day.

Lifestyle contributor Amy Goodman stopped by TODAY to show us how to upgrade and transform any bedroom for a better night’s sleep — and these small changes might be the trick to starting the year off right.

Check out Goodman's picks below!

Bedroom Decor and Accessories

It's not just about having a comfortable bed — if you're looking to upgrade your entire room, try some of these unique bedroom picks.

Minted offers several different styles of wall murals, but this wispy pink-and-blue sunset is a great, relaxing addition to any room. It's easy to install and remove if necessary, and the panels stick smoothly to most wall surfaces.

With a sleek finish, this modern nightstand is perfect for clearing up bedside clutter. A slide tray helps conceal messy cords while keeping electronics charged, and the large, roomy drawers can organize everything from books to accessories to bedside necessities.

Wake up with the sun with this gentle light therapy lamp. Clinically proven to improve sleep, energy and well-being, the wake-up light helps you rise out of bed feeling more refreshed and awake. A beep function makes sure that you wake up on time, but the simulated sunlight glow is effective all on its own.

With delicate acrylic beads, the light from this chandelier diffuses beautifully throughout a room. The adjustable hanging cord makes it perfect for any ceiling height, and the antique brass finished metal frame suits almost any color scheme.

This Pottery Barn Teen faux fur shearling rug is perfect for adding a warm feel to any room, and the soft, plush material is a treat for your feet. Looking for something with a classic feel? Take a look at the Amazon option that comes in 23 colors!

This diffuser from Williams-Sonoma looks elegant while gently distributing the delicate scent of white gardenia, tuberose and star jasmine with notes of bright citrus. Scented with premium essential oils and essences, the fragrance will last up to six months.

Upgrade Your Sleep

Make your bed the ideal sleep destination with these comfortable choices.

Upgrade your sheets with this set from Boll & Branch. Soft to the touch and lightweight, these sheets feel soft right out of the box and only get more comfortable with use. They are available in seven colors and in five sizes so you're sure to find a set you love. Each set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, a reusable laundry bag and one or two pillowcases depending on size. Right now, receive 20% off your purchase exclusively for TODAY viewers. Find the coupon code on the Boll & Branch site.

This dual-duvet system helps resolve one of the biggest issues in relationships — stealing the covers! With two duvets, there's plenty of blanket for everyone, and the temperature inserts mean that one partner can sleep on the cooler side without affecting the other.

Upgrade even the most uncomfortable mattress with this topper from Casper. Available in several sizes, it won't slip or slide on top of your current mattress — and the three layers of premium latex foam and plush fabrics give it a buoyant feeling. Even better, the material is breathable, helping keep you cool while you sleep.

Add a personalized touch to your sleep with this pillow set from Hill House Home. Pillowcases start at around $100, but you can add a monogram for an additional $25.

Stylish Sleepwear

Yes, you can be cozy and fashionable at the same time! These sleepwear options are perfect for sleeping or simply relaxing before bedtime.

These luxurious pajama sets combine soft materials like silk and cotton with comfortable, loose-fitting silhouettes and fun colors like charcoal gray and dusty pink.

Curl up in this ultra soft bathrobe from Ugg. It has a wide collar and plush trim, and the jersey robe is soft enough to make even the earliest morning more appealing.

Book Nook

A cozy book nook can be the perfect place to read before going to bed, and these product picks will make it as comfortable as possible.

This armchair is perfect for curling up with a good book. It's available in three colors including jewel tones and neutrals, and it can work with any color scheme. The slim profile allows it to fit almost anywhere, and with the solid wood legs and soft curves, it's just as stylish as it is cozy.

If you're looking for something less structured, try this dusty pink beanbag from the Pottery Barn Teen collection. Made from 100% polyester velvet, it's stylish and cushy, and fits perfectly into a bedroom or dorm room.

Give yourself some extra surface space with these round tables from West Elm. With a marble finish and a gold base, they add a luxe touch to any room.

