share tweet pin email

Who knew bedding could be so controversial?

There's a debate happening in homes and social media accounts across the country right now about whether or not a flat sheet is necessary. While some people swear by the additional bed linen, others are asking, what’s the point of an extra layer?

I literally hate when people sleep under the flat sheet!



Comforter is enough! — Honey. (@smyahdance) August 15, 2017

To settle the matter, TODAY Home decided to take a deep dive into flat sheets. Take a look at some of the pros and cons below:

1. Flat sheets can save you the pain of heavy laundering

"Traditionally, top sheets are meant to keep your comforter and heavy blankets from getting dirty since those items are bigger and may be harder or more expensive to clean," Vicki Fulop, co-founder and CCO of Brooklinen, explained to TODAY Home. If you use a quilt or comforter without a cover, it makes sense to use a flat sheet to add an easy-to-launder buffer between your skin and the heavy blanket.

diego_cervo / Getty Images stock

2. But they can also add extra work

Now, if you use a duvet with a cover on it, it might not make sense to have a flat sheet. That's because duvet covers are relatively easy to toss into the wash as a sheet. You'll want to wash your duvet cover at least once a month if it doesn't touch your skin, so since you're already washing it, you might as well save on washing a flat sheet, too. (Experts say to wash your duvet cover once a week if it comes in direct contact with your body.) Plus, using just a duvet cover makes it easier to make the bed in the morning since it requires pulling up just one layer instead of two.

3. Flat sheets help with temperature control

“It can be nice to use your sheets under light blankets in the spring and summer, so you can easily adjust to your desired temperature without hopping out of bed,” Fulop said.

4. But they can get bunched up at night

If you like to be snuggled up with something heavy, a duvet cover might be your best bet instead of a top sheet since it's snapped or buttoned to the duvet, thus preventing the chance of it getting bunched up or twisted in the middle of the night.

A poll with little news value, but it is a topic that is constantly debated in my house. Do you sleep with a flat sheet? — Jackie De Tore (@jackiedetore) August 16, 2017

Fulop’s personal preference? A mixture of both. “My husband and co-founder, Rich and I, tend to alternate from top sheet and light blanket in the summer to comforter and duvet cover in the winter.”

She added that it’s important to do what feels good to you. “I don't think anyone should feel like there's a certain thing that they have to be doing with their bedding — it's all about personal comfort and style.”

Brooklinen Many companies, including Brooklinen, sell sets with and without flat sheets.

Luckily, whether you’re on team flat sheet or not, many companies — including Brooklinen — sell sets with and without the extra layer. Nevertheless, the fight rages on.