This Amazon handbag is as cute as it is practical — and it’s only $18

One thing to know about me: I’m always on the lookout for a cute handbag. I love switching up my purse based on the outing, whether it’s taking a walk in the city, going out to dinner or just grocery shopping.

In my experience, one bag doesn't always fit every occasion. So when I discovered this Amazon crossbody, I wasn’t expecting it to become my new everyday purse. Yet the size, style and comfort surprised me — not only does it fit way more than I thought it would, but it also looks and feels much higher quality than I expected for a $18 bag.

After toting this bag everywhere around New York City, I can now confidently say that it is one of the more versatile purses I own.

I'm shocked this purse is under $30

The first time I wore this handbag was on an errand run with a friend, and they noticed it almost immediately.

“Where’d you get your bag? It looks expensive!” they told me. I was excited to reveal that it’s from Amazon — and it’s only $18. Surprised, they reached to feel for the fabric and were left impressed by the quality as well.

I opted for the light tan color and couldn’t be happier with how it looks with essentially every 'fit I pair it with. It goes with my dressier pieces — like the peacoat, blazers and skirts I regularly wear to work — but can also elevate my more casual styles, thanks to the gold hardware details on the front of the bag and strap buckle.

Storage space isn't an issue

The bag has two main compartments that prove spacious enough to fit all the essentials. The first time I packed it, I started with just a few items based on how slim it looked upon first glance — a wallet, phone, headphones, etc. When I realized there was still leftover room (and lots of it), I attempted to fit more and more, and the bag never seemed to bulge or look overpacked. Even after stuffing a paperback novel in there, it maintained its shape.

My favorite feature is the "secret" zipper pocket, which is perfect for any items you want to keep extra safe (in my case, that's where I keep my keys and AirPods).

Courtesy Laura Millar

Other customers are loving it too

I'm not the only one loving the look and functionality of this handbag; in fact, over 8,000 Amazon reviewers have given the top-rated accessory a five-star review, raving about its size and affordability.

“This is somewhat the Mary Poppins equivalent of crossbody bags as it is incredible how much stuff you can actually fit in it without it looking like it is bulging out,” one reviewer wrote.

Another commented on the deal they think they scored: “Got this new purse and wasn’t expecting it to be such high quality for the price I paid.”

I’m not sure that I’ll be able to completely cut off my search for other cute purses (once a bag addict, always a bag addict!), but I will say that I love the look and layout of this crossbody for a variety of occasions, and I'll be using it to accompany me on my many daily outings for the foreseeable future — and that’s not something I can say about every purse in my collection.