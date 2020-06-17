This 4-in-1 makeup brush helped me declutter my makeup bag for good

The Alleyoop Multi-Tasker is a 4-in-1 brush equipped with frequently used makeup applicators. It looks like a double-ended tool with a powder brush on one end and a blending sponge on the other. However, a twist of the heads reveals two additional brushes designed for eye shadow and eyeliner application.

While looking at my disorganized makeup bag, it was clear that a single beauty tool could make my routine significantly easier and save space. I liked the promise of an all-in-one brush, but I was skeptical that it could replace most of my beauty tools.

I put it to the test by using the pointed-tip blending sponge to smooth my liquid foundation. It took some practice because I was accustomed to using a larger blending brush, but I was able to achieve even coverage.

The bristles on the brush applicators are made with latex- and cruelty-free synthetic fibers that are soft to the touch, blend makeup nicely, and are a good option if you have sensitive skin.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

I used the powder brush end to apply my bronzer and blush. One of my favorite characteristics of this head is that the bristles are cut at a slight angle that makes contouring easy.

Though quarantine has temporarily allowed me to take a break from eye makeup, I wanted to see if the shadow brush was easy to use. This one took some getting used to since I usually reach for one with a dome shape, but with a couple of trials, I was pleased with my eyeshadow results.

The smallest brush of the bunch is by far my favorite because it's surprisingly versatile. I used it for my brows and eyeliner. It has a very small, angled tip that allowed me to control how I applied my makeup precisely. Although I use a pressed powder with this brush, I would also feel comfortable using it with a cream-based product.

The tool includes a powder brush, a blending sponge, a medium shadow brush and an angled brow brush. Megan Foster / TODAY

I often find that quality is sacrificed for convenience with many multi-use beauty products. Thankfully, the brush heads on the Alleyoop Multi-Tasker were capable of producing the same results I'd get if I were to use my regular brushes.

The innovative brush design hasn't gone unnoticed. The product sold out in January after accumulating an 8,000 person waitlist. In April, the Multi-Tasker had over 10,000 pre-orders — but it's finally back in stock.

It won't replace every tool in my makeup bag, and I still intend to use my eyebrow comb and my dome-shaped eyeshadow brush. However, I can confidently say that the Multi-Tasker makes getting ready in the morning much less overwhelming since I don't have to fumble through all my tools.

Alleyoop also has a 4-in-1 makeup pen, which includes an eyeliner in black and brown, a highlighter and a lip liner. Based on my success with the 4-in-1 brush, I fully intend to give the pen a shot as well.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!