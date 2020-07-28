Al Roker releases new book 'You Look So Much Better in Person'

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to long careers in television, few can rival the success of TODAY's Al Roker. Hailing from Queens, a borough of New York City, the beloved weatherman has been one of NBC's most trusted voices in forecasting for over 40 years.

Now, he's out with his 13th book, "You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success," in which he shares the lessons he's learned over his distinguished career.

The book's title was inspired by a comment Roker has frequently received while shaking hands with guests on the plaza, he revealed on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

"I think people think that’s a compliment," Roker laughed.

The humorous collection of essays offers advice for achieving both happiness and success using the short yet powerful word "yes."

Roker shares what it was like working with TV legends such as Willard Scott, Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel. He discusses everything from challenging moments when he was discouraged from continuing on his career path to the silliness that ensued following his run-in with a stick of butter at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

He also pulls back the curtain on his life beyond the screen as he shares stories about fatherhood, acting on Broadway and more.

The weatherman, co-host, radio personality, Broadway star and more has a laundry list of truths to share with readers.

This must-read book is as inspiring as it is honest.

