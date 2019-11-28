'Get out of here, Butter!' Al Roker's 'feud' is making everyone's Thanksgiving

Sign up for our newsletter

Al Roker showed everyone how to avoid butter on Thanksgiving.

The TODAY anchor kicked off his holiday with a side of beef, as his hilarious "feud" with a man dressed as a stick of butter at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning gave everyone a laugh to begin their Turkey Day.

TODAY

"Get out of here, Butter!" Al said while giving a man in a butter costume on the parade route a joking shove.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel Miranda was one of many who did a double take at a moment only Al could deliver.

Roker did a shove to a butter pic.twitter.com/O39z1ofAap — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 28, 2019

"Roker did a shove to a butter," he tweeted.

Al responded to the moment with some top-notch dad puns.

"#HappyThanksgiving - You butter be watching or the yolks on you!" he tweeted.

It's surprising that Al had some words with butter considering it's a staple of the keto diet, which has become a fixture for Al after it helped him lose 40 pounds.

The moment had people cracking up to start their holiday.

Al Roker looking across the Macy’s Day Parade for that butter #alroker #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/uKbLjWNx0T — Ryan (@ryan_hill_04) November 28, 2019

Al Roker fighting the guy dressed as a literal stick of butter is the Thanksgiving beef America deserves. #MacysThanksgivingParade — KJ Smith (@_KJSmith_) November 28, 2019

#ImThankful for seeing Al Roker kick a man dressed as a stick of butter while yelling "Get out of here, you butter!" #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/rqJDpMlFKe — Dan Emerson (@dscapp) November 28, 2019

Al Roker is on my TV yelling at a man dressed as a stick of butter. “get outta here, ya butter!” — David Sims (@davidlsims) November 28, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving, Al! Butter keep moving so that guy doesn't catch up with you.