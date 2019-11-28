'Get out of here, Butter!' Al Roker's 'feud' is making everyone's Thanksgiving

Al Roker showed everyone how to avoid butter on Thanksgiving.
The TODAY anchor kicked off his holiday with a side of beef, as his hilarious "feud" with a man dressed as a stick of butter at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning gave everyone a laugh to begin their Turkey Day.
"Get out of here, Butter!" Al said while giving a man in a butter costume on the parade route a joking shove.
"Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel Miranda was one of many who did a double take at a moment only Al could deliver.
"Roker did a shove to a butter," he tweeted.
Al responded to the moment with some top-notch dad puns.
"#HappyThanksgiving - You butter be watching or the yolks on you!" he tweeted.
It's surprising that Al had some words with butter considering it's a staple of the keto diet, which has become a fixture for Al after it helped him lose 40 pounds.
The moment had people cracking up to start their holiday.
Happy Thanksgiving, Al! Butter keep moving so that guy doesn't catch up with you.