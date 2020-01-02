After losing over 250 pounds, this woman is celebrating with an Ambush Makeover

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
It's hard to believe, but we just entered a new year and an entirely new decade! To celebrate fresh beginnings, style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari joined the TODAY team to give two lucky guests a striking Ambush Makeover.
Both of these women recently experienced tremendous changes in their weight-loss journey and hoped for stunning new looks to celebrate their major accomplishment.
Check out their gorgeous hair, makeup and style transformations that left them feeling ready to tackle the new year.
Jody
Jody is visiting New York City from the town of Nixa, Missouri. She is celebrating her 100-pound weight loss with her daughters Ciera and Jerica, and her granddaughter named Addison.
Sleveless Floral Dress
Don't fear the floral look in the colder months. This darling dress is studded in small metallic designs, bright flowers and is currently over 60% off.
Fitted High-Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress
This online exclusive is practical and extremely classy. We love the high neckline and the 12-inch side slit at the leg.
Studded Earrings
Stellar Oversized Stud Earrings
Jump into the new year with some statement accessories that will undoubtedly upgrade any outfit. These ones feature glittering glass stones.
These petite studs are elegant and super affordable! You can get them on Etsy for only $15.
Peep-Toe Booties
Martin loves these booties and we love how they are both chic and versatile. The gold-tone hardware gives them an eclectic feel and the breathable lining ensures you'll be able to wear them all day long.
Stuff We Love
These lace-up booties are currently 15% off the original price and can be worn with nearly any style of outfit. We recommend pairing them with a longer dress or a sleek pair of jeans.
Laurie
Laurie showed up at the Plaza from York, Pennsylvania and hoped for an Ambush Makeover to compliment her 250-pound weight loss. Her husband James, daughter Meghan, son-in-law Nick, and grandsons Grayson and Benjamin joined her in the studio.
Maroon Moto Jacket
Moto jackets are great for any closet because they can be worn in nearly every environment — from the office to a dinner party.
Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
This moto jacket comes in 15 colors and is made from faux leather. It showcases silver zippers and textured shoulders which gives the jacket an edgy look.
Black Blouse
The gorgeous lace detailing on this blouse provides an elegant variation to a simple black shirt.
A flattering black blouse is a necessary addition to any closet. This one from Nordstrom Rack comes in six colors and has pleated detailing.
Navy Drop Earrings
Start off the new year with bold accessories and striking colors. These drop earrings are made from glass stones, zinc casting and shiny, gold plating.
Available in 30 colors, these fun earrings are sure to make you glow.
Dark-Wash Jeggings
These form-flattering leggings are both stylish and comfortable. The classic-rise version comes in both classic and petite sizes.
Time and Tru Women's Sculpted Jegging
If you're looking for a comfortable pair of pants that still look like real jeans, we recommend this pair made by Time and Tru. They come in six colors and a various sizes.
Gold Drop Necklace
Multi Drop Pave Drop Dagger Necklace
Get the optimal mix of edgy and classy with this drop necklace. The pave bar and dagger pendant make this accessory one-of-a-kind.
Add some glam to your everyday look with this triple layer necklace. This year, focus on making accessories the star of your outfit!
Check out Jody's other dress below!
Leopard Print Dress
Long Sleeve Perfect Wrap Dress
This stunning wrap dress is detailed with a pink and black leopard pattern. If you're looking to add a bit more color to your wardrobe for the new year, you'll want to take a closer look at this piece.
For under $32, you can bring some excitement to your closet. The New Look shirt dress features double-breasted fastening, a tie waist and a spread collar.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 12 must-have items that will upgrade your style 2020
- Where to find the best post-holiday sales of the season
- The best places to travel in 2020, according to Travel + Leisure
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.