One TODAY editor relies on this $12 serum to tame frizzy hair

To achieve great results, the brand recommends rubbing a small amount of the product into your hands and evenly distributing it through your hair, or massaging it into your scalp.

Birkhofer discovered this serum while looking for a travel-friendly product that could help her fine, dry hair.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I deep condition once a week, which definitely helps, but my strands often look frizzy or frayed if I use too much product or dry shampoo," said Birkhofer. "I've tried a ton of hair serums and they often leave my hair greasy or too flat. I found this tiny bottle on Amazon and it had a lot of great reviews and was at a really good price point to test out. I immediately fell in love with it."

"Works well on my hair," wrote a verified reviewer. Rylee Johnston/TODAY

It doesn't take much for the product to do the trick either.

"I just use one small pump on my fingers, rub my hands together and then run them through my hair," Birkhofer said. "I feel like it immediately tames frizz, adds shine and smooths my strands without weighing them down. And don't let the size of the bottle fool you, a little goes a very long way."

Verified Amazon reviewers are also liking how the product doesn't leave their hair feeling greasy after use.

"I have naturally curly hair and I find that when I use this hair product (especially in the summer), I have less frizz and my hair looks healthier and shinier," wrote a verified reviewer. "It does not leave a greasy feeling, nor is it clumpy like gel."

The brand stated that you can use the product in both wet or dry hair, and reviewers are finding positive results with both methods.

"This is the best hair serum I have ever used!" raved a reviewer. "It makes my hair so soft and shiny! I use one pump for my ends and one more throughout the rest of it. Works best for me on dry hair."

"Love this serum and smells great," wrote another verified reviewer. "Helps dry my fine wet hair fast without weighing it down I love this product."

Your search for a healing hair product might be over thanks to this hydrating serum.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!