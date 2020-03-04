One TODAY editor relies on this $12 serum to tame frizzy hair

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Summer is right around the corner, which means frizziness is ready to rear its ugly head. If you're wanting to tame your unruly locks without sacrificing volume, a lightweight hair serum might be the trick you've been looking for.
Shop TODAY's director of e-commerce Jennifer Birkhofer cannot stop raving about how much she loves the Obliphica Professional Seaberry Serum. Her hair always looks fabulous, so we reached out to an expert to see what makes the key ingredient in this serum so swoon-worthy.
"Because seaberry oil is a good antioxidant, it promotes a healthy scalp which promotes healthy hair," Edward Tricomi, co-founder of Warren Tricomi Salon, told us. "Benefits would be to help hydrate hair and the scalp and therefore give it shine because of its powerful antioxidants."
Obliphica Professional Fine To Medium Seaberry Serum
To achieve great results, the brand recommends rubbing a small amount of the product into your hands and evenly distributing it through your hair, or massaging it into your scalp.
Birkhofer discovered this serum while looking for a travel-friendly product that could help her fine, dry hair.
"I deep condition once a week, which definitely helps, but my strands often look frizzy or frayed if I use too much product or dry shampoo," said Birkhofer. "I've tried a ton of hair serums and they often leave my hair greasy or too flat. I found this tiny bottle on Amazon and it had a lot of great reviews and was at a really good price point to test out. I immediately fell in love with it."
It doesn't take much for the product to do the trick either.
"I just use one small pump on my fingers, rub my hands together and then run them through my hair," Birkhofer said. "I feel like it immediately tames frizz, adds shine and smooths my strands without weighing them down. And don't let the size of the bottle fool you, a little goes a very long way."
Verified Amazon reviewers are also liking how the product doesn't leave their hair feeling greasy after use.
"I have naturally curly hair and I find that when I use this hair product (especially in the summer), I have less frizz and my hair looks healthier and shinier," wrote a verified reviewer. "It does not leave a greasy feeling, nor is it clumpy like gel."
The brand stated that you can use the product in both wet or dry hair, and reviewers are finding positive results with both methods.
"This is the best hair serum I have ever used!" raved a reviewer. "It makes my hair so soft and shiny! I use one pump for my ends and one more throughout the rest of it. Works best for me on dry hair."
"Love this serum and smells great," wrote another verified reviewer. "Helps dry my fine wet hair fast without weighing it down I love this product."
Your search for a healing hair product might be over thanks to this hydrating serum.
