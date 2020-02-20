Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Drunk Elephant is expanding into hair care!

The cult-favorite skin care brand, known for its clean ingredients, has partnered with a true hair legend for a new collection hitting stores on April 4, and it's bound to sell out fast.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, aka Jennifer Aniston's mane man, teamed up with Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson to create the collection, which includes four hair care products: a shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrub and a leave-in detangling mist.

Masterson and McMillian have actually been friends for years, so it makes sense they would work together.

"Chris, who’s five years older than me, began cutting my hair when I was 12 years old,” Masterson told InStyle. “He’s been one of my best friends and my hairstylist for as long as I can remember.”

McMillan, an industry veteran with 30 years of experience, formerly served as the spokesman for hair care brand Living Proof and was eager to dabble in the product design process.

“Chris said, ‘Let’s do a product range that allows your hair to be what it is and removes all the stuff we don’t want on our strands or scalp,’” Masterson said. “He knows hair and I know skin, and scalp is skin, so it just made sense for us to come together and develop a line that addresses both.”

The dynamic duo spent two years perfecting the forthcoming collection and made sure to leave out any potentially irritating ingredients. The color-safe, sulfate-free Cocomino Glossing Shampoo ($25) is infused with gentle coconut-based surfactants that cleanse strands without damaging them, while the Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner ($25) is chock-full of non-fragrant plant oils and butters that soften and repair locks.

The Wild Marula Tangle Spray, a product McMillan first teased back in November, detangles and smoothes hair without weighing it down.

Last but not least, the T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub, one of Masterson's favorite products, is formulated with an AHA/BHA acid blend she says will nix dead skin cells and product buildup.

“Your scalp produces oils that help your hair thrive,” she said. “Buildup from products and sweat can clog the follicles and affect the way your hair grows. By exfoliating your scalp weekly, your hair, in turn, becomes healthier.”

Now that the news is officially out, McMillan shared his excitement on Instagram. “I am so proud and in love with this product and I know you will be too. HEALTHY SCALP HEALTHY HAIR. It’s as simple as that," he wrote.

Getting the formula right for each of these products was crucial for McMillan, and he told InStyle he hopes his collection stands out from the crowd for its dedication to quality.

“There are some good product lines out there by famous hairstylists — good in that the formulas work. But they’re filled with ingredients that aren’t great for your hair or scalp," he said. "With Tiffany’s vast knowledge of ingredients, I knew we could make products that not only perform well but are truly, honestly healthy."