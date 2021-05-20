Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and what’s next for the AAPI movement. We will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the entire month of May.

Normally, if you wanted to enjoy a meal from a Michelin-starred restaurant or grab a bite from that trendy spot everyone's been talking about, it would take some careful planning. You might have to make a reservation months in advance or wait in an hours-long line, hoping that your favorite dish doesn't sell out.

But thanks to an increasing number of restaurants making their meals available on sites like Goldbelly, you can order dishes from some of the most iconic eateries across the United States and have them shipped to your door within days.

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we're highlighting eight of the most popular Asian American-owned restaurants that ship their delicious meals nationwide.

Founded in 2004 by David Chang, Momofuku has expanded from a noodle bar in New York City to an international restaurant group with locations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto and Sydney. And you can get the famous Bo Ssäm from NYC's Momofuku Ssäm Bar delivered straight to your door. The meal, which consists of a pork shoulder served with a variety of condiments feeds four to six people, so it's perfect for your next family gathering. The half pork shoulder has been cured in salt and sugar and slow-roasted to perfection, and all you have to do is reheat it in the oven and coat it in the brown sugar glaze. You'll also receive rolls and a fried rice kit, to serve on the side or make with leftover pork.

Jason Wang, CEO of beloved restaurant chain Xi'an Famous Foods, released a cookbook back in October, sharing some of the most iconic recipes from the restaurant. But if you don't consider yourself much of a chef, don't worry. You can still enjoy a handful of Xi'an Famous Foods' mouthwatering dishes without making the trek to NYC — or making a mess of your kitchen. This pack comes with two noodle kits, which each serve four people. You can choose between the vegan Hot Oil-Seared Noodles, the Mt. Qi Pork Noodle Kit or the Spicy & Tingly Beef Noodle Kit. No matter which two you go with, you're in for a treat!

Ms. Chi Cafe is a Culver City, California-based restaurant founded by "Top Chef" alum, Shirley Chung. Dishes from the restaurant showcase Chung's unique talent for putting a modern spin on traditional flavors and dishes. One of her signature creations, the cheeseburger potstickers, feature a blend of cheese and beef wrapped in soft and crispy dumpling dough. They're included in this combo pack along with juicy and savory chicken jiaozi dumplings.

The Slanted Door has been a favorite of San Francisco foodies for years. But even if you don't live near the city, you can dig into the restaurant's award-winning Vietnamese cuisine, thanks to their Goldbelly meal kits. This one comes with all of the fixings for a delicious pho meal for four people, though they also offer equally tasty kits for tofu stir fry and caramelized shrimp.

Sisters Marian and Hannah Cheng grew up eating Taiwanese-style dumplings made by their mother, Mimi. And they used her family recipes to create the menu for their New York City-based chain, Mimi Cheng's. This bestsellers kit includes two of the most popular offerings, the heritage pasture-raised pork & chive dumplings and the organic chicken & zucchini dumplings along with a bottle of secret sauce.

Bring new flavors to your Sunday brunch with this meal kit from Pig and Khao, a New York City Filipino-Thai restaurant from "Top Chef" alum Leah Cohen. Included in the kit, which serves two people, is a Filipino longanisa sausage bowl, a corned beef hash, garlic fried rice and kaya toast — brioche toast served with a coconut and egg jam.

It's not very often that you get to enjoy food from a Michelin-starred restaurant while cozied up in your sweatpants at home. But with this kit from Beverly Kim's Korean-American eatery, Parachute, you can do just that. You'll get all the supplies to build a traditional Bibimbap bowl, with marinated short rib, vegetables, rice and gochujang sauce. When ordering, you have the option to add a loaf of baked potato bing bread. The stuffed bread, which is filled with white cheddar, scallions, potatoes and Kentucky bacon bread is a favorite of the restaurant's patrons and is definitely worth the add-on.

Founded by Pooja Bavishi, Malai's unique ice creams feature South Asian ingredients and spices. Malai's flagship scoop shop is in Brooklyn and select flavors can be found at stores across the East and West Coasts and Hawaii, but if you're not in any of those areas, the brand also ships nationwide via Goldbelly. While you can order pints of the most popular flavors, like Masala Chai or Rose with Cinnamon Roasted Almonds, you can also grab this decadent and delicious ice cream cake. It layers gulab jamun (syrup-soaked cakes) with the signature Rose ice cream. You'll get two cakes and each one will serve two to four people. Order these for a birthday, celebration or even just a family dinner — everyone at your table will appreciate the sweet treat.

What do you get when you combine the fun and flavorful experience of Korean barbecue with the prime cuts of a classic American steakhouse? Cote, a Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in New York City. And the famed restaurant Butcher's Feast kit is sure to make any meat lover's mouth water. It includes an assortment of specialty cuts, like a prime hanger steak, dry-aged ribeye, American wagyu “Cote” steak and marinated galbi (ribs). Along with all of the ingredients, you'll get top-secret grilling and pairing tips from executive chef David Shim.

