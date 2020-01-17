8 sweaters under $50 that are both stylish and warm

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

A versatile sweater is the perfect way to look stylish without having to forgo warmth. The trick is to find styles that are comfortable and casual enough to wear while lounging around the fireplace or running errands on the weekend, yet sophisticated and playful enough for the office or a much-deserved night out.

From vintage puff-sleeves to classic fair isle prints, read on as we round up the only eight sweaters you'll need for getting out the door fast this winter — and some will even take you through spring!

The puff-style shoulders and woven panels add a charming touch to this pullover from Leith, which can be tucked in for a more fitted look. There are four shades available to choose from.

Perfect for hitting the slopes (or cozying up to your favorite book at the lodge), this fair isle sweater comes in two color palettes. The brand also offers a tunic version for those looking for a bit more length and coverage.

Lacy peek-a-boo stitching adds another layer of dimension to this lightweight, whimsical pick from Caslon. Wear it over a neutral top or add a pop of refined color with a jewel-toned camisole.

It doesn’t get much softer than this "eyelash" sweater from Old Navy, which reviewers love for its comfort and reliable fit. Scoop it up in one of four shades (we’re currently loving the Raisin Arizona shown).

Switch up your solids with this stylish pick from Karen Scott, which has paneling along the cuffs and hemline. The mock-neck style is right on trend for the season and offers additional protection on windy days — no scarf required!

This puff-sleeve knit from J.Crew Factory is modern with a hint of retro glam. Pair it with your favorite trousers or skirts at the office, or try pairing it with jeans on the weekend.

This oversized turtleneck knit from Pink Queen has racked up a near five-star rating from over 1,700 customers who are calling it "the perfect sweater dress." Did we mention it also has pockets?

Perfect for keeping warm at the office (and pretty much everywhere else), this cardigan from Loft is roomy enough that it can be worn over a cute turtleneck, yet still fitted enough to not appear bulky or sloppy. The large pockets also make it great for stashing essentials during quick errand runs.

