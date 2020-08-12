Everything you'll need to get your fifth-grader ready for the school year

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that it's August, the school year is right around the corner. While some kids may be dreading the end of the summer season, there is one exciting thing to forward to — new school supplies!

For the parents choosing to do most of their school supply shopping online this year, there are plenty of options still available that can be shipped right to your door.

If your child is heading back to school in-person, a representative from the National Education Association (NEA) told Shop TODAY that parents should get duplicate school supplies to leave at home. Traditional items like pens, pencils, crayons, paper, notebooks, erasers, colored pencils, tape and file folders can be useful both in the classroom and at home.

From a health and safety perspective, the NEA also recommends that parents buy tissues, hand sanitizer, a no-touch thermometer, a water bottle and comfortable headphones for online sessions and to minimize noise.

From colored pencils to a handy calculator, make your list and check it twice with our handy back-to-school guide for fifth-graders.

Backpacks and lunch boxes for fifth-graders

Your child can show off their favorite superhero with this "Spiderman" backpack. Featuring a main compartment and a front pocket for storage, your child can store their school supplies and more. The backpack also comes in "Minions" and "Pokémon" designs.

A new trendy backpack can help your child start the school year off in style. This bag was created with 70% recycled polyester and was made to hold books, lunch bags, notebooks and more.

Pack your child all of their favorites with this helpful lunch box. It's insulated and neatly organized to keep food fresh and separated, so your child will be excited for all the treats that await them at lunch.

A handy water bottle will help your fifth-grader stay hydrated throughout the day. Decide between 38 different designs, such as a shark-themed bottle or even a cherry-themed pattern. The water bottle was made to hold 12 ounces of your child's favorite beverage.

Storage and organizers for fifth-graders

Now is the perfect time to trade a planner for an organized weekly to-do list. Your little learner can plan out the week or keep track of due dates with this notepad. Each square features a day of the week and even has a separate section to start planning the following week.

This planner was created specifically for students and comes with a ruler, bookmark and planning sticker. It features a monthly and weekly calendar for both planning and tracking assignments.

Let your child customize their very own pencil box! They can choose from a variety of colors and fonts for a more personalized look.

If pencil boxes are not their thing, then they may love the simplicity of a pencil pouch! Featuring a zip closure and three holes on the side, your student can keep it inside their binder or store it in their backpack. You can choose their favorite color and then further customize it with fun fonts.

A durable folder is a must-have for keeping homework assignments all in one place. This 12 pack of folders is perfect for organizing classes, and the plastic material is tear-resistant.

Having a reliable folder is great for staying organized! Thanks to the multiple colors included in the pack, students can use a folder for each class and keep papers in one of the two pockets included on the inside.

Make a quick note or create a to-do list with these handy sticky notes. This 100 pack comes in assorted colors and is a must-have for taking organized notes.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

These binders will hold everything from paper, tab dividers, folders and more. As long as there are three punched holes, this binder should be able to hold it! This six-pack comes with multiple shades of blue and two pink binders to organize and store paperwork.

Tab dividers are another necessity for fifth-graders, especially since they'll be taking on more subjects than ever. This pack was designed with a colored border and labels to help quickly flip through each section.

Writing supplies for fifth-graders

You can never have too much paper, so picking up a large pack is always a good idea. The college-ruled design was also made to provide more room as they take their notes.

Your student can make sure all their notes are in one place using a composition notebook. This pack comes with four different colored notebooks that they can label and organize for each class.

Whether your child is doodling or writing their latest notes, they'll want to do so with a reliable pencil. This pack comes with 12 No. 2 pencils that are pre-sharpened for added convenience.

Gel pens are a great way to color-code notes. Available in eight colors, these pens are sure to make schoolwork seem a bit more fun.

Every student needs a good set of highlighters, and this box comes with 24 of them in several vibrant colors.

If your child has an at-home dry-erase board, they'll love a fresh set of markers! This assorted pack comes with eight different colors to choose from.

Your fifth-grader will feel a little better about fixing their mistakes with the help of a colorful eraser topper. Just place one of the 40 eraser tops on their pencils and they can easily erase any little mistakes that pop up.

Math supplies for fifth-graders

Westcott designed this ruler to be shatterproof for added durability. Whether they're measuring lines or drawing shapes, this is sure to keep everything straight and pristine.

If your child likes to double-check their answers or is stuck on a math problem, they'll appreciate the help of this sleek and simple calculator.

Crafting supplies for fifth-graders

A good set of colored pencils will help their artwork pop. This assorted mix comes with 24 colors to choose from and will add boldness to practically any picture.

Whether you're fixing a tear or building a craft, having go-to tape is essential. This three-pack is perfect for stocking up and was made with an easy-tear end for added convenience.

No matter what your student is creating, they'll definitely want to do it with a trusty glue stick! This pack of glue is designed with a purple adhesive so your child can keep track of where they add glue. Even better, the purple formula dries clear after applied!

These markers let your little one color without the worry of any permanent mess! This set comes with 16 different colors and the markers are designed with washable ink to make clean-up a breeze.

An assorted pack of crayons is an absolute essential for any fifth-grader. With this classic set from Crayola, they can choose from 24 different colors and bring their doodles to life.

Kid-friendly scissors will add some peace of mind to craft time. This pair was made to have a soft, comfortable grip. The stainless steel blades have the ability to cut through paper, felt and cardboard without being too sharp for younger hands.

Headphones for fifth-graders

If your child is attending school virtually this year, help them limit noise distraction with a good pair of headphones. The cushioned ear pads make these comfortable enough to use all day long and you can choose between seven colors.

These kids' headphones come with an adjustable headpiece for a customizable fit. They also use noise-canceling technology to limit distractions and keep your child's attention on their work.

For the kids who don't like headphones, consider getting them a pair of earbuds. These earbuds even come with a microphone to help your child communicate with their teacher online.

Health supplies for fifth-graders

Made to be gentle on your little one's nose, these tissues come in an eight-pack that will keep you prepared for the cold and flu season.

Minimize contact with a no-touch thermometer. This particular model was created to give you quick feedback simply by placing it close to your child's forehead. The quiet design aims to be as noiseless as possible, alerting you through vibrations instead of beeps.

This expert-approved hand sanitizer is perfect for when you and your fifth-grader are on the go. The smaller design was made so you can conveniently store it in purses, backpacks and more. It also comes in a variety of scents including watermelon and lavender.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!