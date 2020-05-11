40 festive Memorial Day decorating ideas for an at-home celebration

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Memorial Day weekend will be here before you know it and while your annual summer barbecue may be canceled this year, you can still decorate in honor of our incredible military.

From Memorial Day wreaths to patriotic clothing, our list of the best memorial day decorations is bound to prepare you for the patriotic holiday. Plus, a lot of these items can double as Fourth of July decorations and can be used all summer long.

To shop this article by category click on each link below:

Memorial Day Decorations

Memorial Day Flowers

Memorial Day Wreaths

Patriotic Clothing

Memorial Day Decorations

The most obvious way to show your support on Memorial Day is with a traditional American flag. If you don’t already own one and have a place to hang it, this one from Amazon is inexpensive, durable and has over 3,100 positive verified reviews.

To change things up a bit, consider this sparkly American flag made with red, white, and blue lights.

Memorial Day parties may be canceled this year, but you can still spruce up your kitchen with new trays. This American flag watercolor serving tray is the perfect nostalgic touch to any kitchen.

These watercolor napkins are also in the same Pottery Barn collection and would make a great addition.

This beautiful watercolor table runner looks great on any style table and instantly adds a pop of patriotic color.

If you don’t want to deal with cleaning dishes on Memorial Day weekend, these gold star plates are a great option.

This simple American flag mug is a great reminder to give thanks to our troops on a daily basis.

This patriotic throw pillow from Society6 is an easy and colorful way to add a little American pride to your living room.

If you want more of a variety, Oriental Trading Company is selling a set of two patriotic pillows. One is covered in white stars and a navy blue background and the other is in red and white stripes.

This U.S. flag sherpa throw blanket is lightweight, so it’s great for the summer and extra cozy for all the family movie nights you could ever want.

Instead of going for a Memorial Day wreath, try this whimsical outdoor streamer instead. It’s sure to catch everyone’s eye as it blows and twirls with the breeze.

These handmade rustic wood “pumpkins” are great to decorate the top of your fireplace or windowsills. This set from Etsy comes with three different plaques in red, white, and blue that say things like “Stars & Stripes” and “Fireworks & Freedom.”

This whimsical banner would look great as the backdrop for some fun family photos on Memorial Day weekend with your quarantine crew.

For a more subtle option, this patriotic garland features eight wooden stars decorated with red and white stripes and white stars.

This tassel garland is another fun way to decorate your home for the patriotic holiday. It would look great as a makeshift photo booth or behind the buffet table during a socially distant family barbecue.

To make your space even more patriotic, add this matching silver “U.S.A.” balloon banner from the same Etsy seller.

Create your own fireworks this Memorial Day with this fun display from Pottery Barn. These hanging starbursts come in red, white, and blue and are made with LED bulbs to mimic the bright bursts.

Another easy way to decorate your home this Memorial Day is with small traditional burlap flags. This set of four is great to create your own patriotic centerpiece or decorate elsewhere around your home.

You can't go wrong with a pre-made and reusable centerpiece like this one. Place a few of these American flag designs on your outdoor dining table while you celebrate on Memorial Day weekend and save them again for the Fourth of July.

This sparkly cascade centerpiece is another fun option. They’re colorful, easy to assemble, and can be reused for other festivities.

If you love the look of cupcakes but don’t want to go through the hassle of actually baking them — these fake cupcakes from Etsy are the way to go!

These rustic American-themed plaques are a great way to subtly add some pride throughout your home. You can choose from 12 different designs and sayings like “Home of the Free” and “God Bless America.”

These fun red white and blue disco ball tumblers are great to sip on festive cocktails. They come with a reusable straw, they’re easy to clean and will match your patriotic tablescape.

It's all in the details! Jazz up any beverage with a festive star-print staw.

Memorial Day Flowers

Whether you want to send a loved one a bouquet of flowers for Memorial Day or simply decorate your own home in honor of those who have served our country, we have a handful of options that would look great in any home.

If you’d like a bouquet that you can use for years to come, these faux flowers from Amazon are a fun option. They come with artificial peony and daisies as well as flags, stars and other greenery that would be great for a Memorial Day table centerpiece.

For fresh blooms, the “Joyful Bouquet” from ProFlowers has natural hints of red, white and blue and comes with a simple clear glass vase.

These stunning orchids from 1-800-Flowers are the perfect arrangement for an entryway or a large dining table.

UrbanStems offers a variety of classic flowers that would fit this occasion, but we especially enjoy their “Buttercream” bouquet for its simplicity. It’s created with delicate lisianthus flowers and a variety of white roses for the perfect monochromatic look.

You can’t go wrong with traditional daisies to kick off the first weekend of summer. These come with a picket fence-inspired tin planter and a “Happiness Blooms Here” plaque.

Memorial Day Wreaths

There’s no better way to show your American pride than hanging a beautiful Memorial Day wreath on your front door. This one from 1-800-Flowers is hand-crafted with red yarrow, white ammonium and blue eucalyptus leaves and accented with greenery and an American flag ribbon.

Etsy has plenty of reusable American-themed wreaths made by talented artists. This red, white and blue ribbon and mesh wreath would look great on your front door. Plus, you can keep it up all summer long.

If you want to try something a little different this year, go for this wood heart-shaped wreath with red and blue faux berries and white stars. It’s durable, can be used inside or outside and is easy to hang wherever you please.

For a more traditional feel, this patriotic summer wreath from Etsy is a great option. It’s made out of wood and decorated with red Gerber daisies, small blue and white flowers, and a double ribbon bow.

This minimalist red, white and blue wreath has a simple design, but it's 20-inch diameter makes it a statement-maker for any door.

If you’re a big Disney fan, then you’re bound to love this patriotic, Mickey-shaped wreath.

Patriotic Clothing

This unisex U.S.A. sweatshirt is a classic and simple way to show your American pride wherever you go. It comes in white, gray and light blue.

Another easy way to show how appreciative you are for all that our military does this Memorial Day is with a classic baseball cap. It comes in over 10 different colors and other designs like “United We Stand.”

This trendy women’s patriotic popsicle shirt is the perfect complement to your go-to summer shorts for Memorial Day and the rest of the summer.

If you’re feeling extra festive this Memorial Day and want to make a statement, these American flag-themed jogger pants are the way to do it! They’re unisex, comfortable and have hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon.

These American flag aviators are a fun and inexpensive way to accessorize your patriotic outfit.

