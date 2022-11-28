Don't snooze on Cyber Monday's mattress and bedding deals — up to $500 off Casper, Serta and more

As the foundation for a good night's sleep, mattresses can be pricey and rarely go on sale. But now that major deals are live from the biggest brands in bedding, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade. We've compiled the top mattresses, from supportive and firm to sink-into-it soft, that you can still score before the best Cyber Monday deals end tonight.

From smart options that can be controlled via an app on your smart phone to ones that have add-ons for extra bedding improvement, this Cyber Monday, the mattress deals are hard to turn down.

Tonight, you'll also be dreaming of the coziest ways to outfit that new mattress, thanks to deals on memory foam pillows, luxe bamboo sheets and blankets big enough to warm up the whole family.

Shop all things mattress and bedding below and save up to $500 with deals from Serta, Sleep Number, Casper and more. Don't forget the eye masks!

Mattress deals | More sleep deals

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Not only is this crib mattress still 20% off this Cyber Monday, but you can receive free shipping on all products with the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. It features a "wipe-clean waterproof" top surface, which eases worries about late-night accidents. As lightweight as it is, it doesn't compromise on comfort or longevity, as this can also transition with your child to a toddler bed.

Amazon doesn't normally come to mind as a place to shop for mattresses, but when the savings are almost up to 50% off, it's hard to pass up a deal like this one, especially on a mattress whose features include a layer of cooling, green tea memory foam, a 10-year limited warranty and a durable base.

"It’s held up, is supportive and comfortable and never sleeps hot," said one reviewer, adding that ''it’s a very good inexpensive mattress that has proven to be a great value."

Serta and Mattress Firm promise that this bed is designed with every sleeper in mind, even helping those with acid reflux, sleep apnea and even those who snore, according to the brands. At 55% off, it's hard to turn down a good night's rest on this bed, especially if it'll cut down your partner's snoring.

You can score a whopping $400 off of this queen-sized mattress right now during Tuft & Needle's Cyber Monday sale. That brings the price of this mattress, which is delivered rolled up in a box for maximum space efficiency and easy transportation, down to under $600. We suggest ordering yours before they sell out.

Save up to $150 off any sized mattress at Zoma Sleep, whose hybrid mattress has earned awards for being named the best mattress for athletes and those who have active lifestyles. If you fall under this category, the Zoma mattress might be the one for you. With free shipping even outside of Cyber Monday, these mattresses have three layers of durable, cooling support and are topped with an airy, breathable cover.

On Cyber Monday, consumers can save up to 25% off on mattresses, adjustable bases, an upgrade bundle, a comfy bundle and 10% off everything else on Casper's site thanks to the code: BFCM-D, good through Nov. 30.

Even better? We secured TODAY readers an exclusive code for 40% off new bedding to go with that fresh mattress. Earn 40% off of the Comfy Bundle with the code TODAY40, also good though Nov. 30.

Reviewers love Casper mattresses because they're "just right" in terms of comfort, meaning it's not too firm and not too soft, helping them get a good night's rest every single night.

It's not often that you can score a deal on a Purple mattress, which is known for its Grid technology that claims to be both firm and soft for the way it gives under shoulders and hips but supports the back and legs. If you've been holding out, tonight's the night to add this mattress to your cart.

Although you will save $450 on any sized mattress from Amerisleep, you won't be compromising on comfort thanks to their patented memory foam — Bio-Pur — which is both eco-friendly and allows your mattress to be up to seven degrees cooler than the temperature of your room.

"After 8 back surgeries I was looking for a mattress that would support, be comfortable and last. It does all," said one reviewer about this mattress, which has earned numerous awards for being the go-to mattress for back pain.

Parachute is offering 20% off everything on their site — from mattresses to bedding, pillows and robes. Outfitted with cotton and tempered steel, this mattress is a firmer option for those who prefer so. This mattress also includes two comfort zones and one support zone, ensuring that you get the best night's sleep and wake up pain-free and refreshed.

Reviewers love this mattress because it's "very comfortable," "very affordable," and they love it so much, they "can't wait to go to sleep every night!"

With free pillows and 20% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, Naturepedic promises that this is their most "cooling" mattress. Not only is it made with hypoallergenic materials (including no latex!), but reviewers love it because it's "just the right level of firmness — not too plush, not too rock-like."

With seven different classes of mattresses to choose from, ranging from plush, medium, and firm, choose the one that suits your comfort best. Whether you like an in-between mattress or one that is hard as a rock or soft as a cloud, save up to $500 on whichever one you choose. According to the brand, their mattress has up to 18% more cooling power compared to others, which reviewers agree with.

"I really love the cooling top of the mattress," said one reviewer, adding "I wasn't not expecting it to actually really be cooler than my previous mattress, so thats a big plus."

Wit 50% off select mattresses and other items for Cyber Monday, customize your Sleep Number mattress with four different options for add-ons that will help you sleep tight and through the night. With options to add an adjustable or integrated base or one of their two patented FlexFit bases, you'll still earn deals no matter which deluxe mattress you choose.

"This has been one of the best purchases I have ever made," said one reviewer about this smart bed, that displays your sleep quality in an app that you can access from your smartphone.

Save $500 this holiday shopping season on this Pod 3 Mattress from Eight Sleep, a mattress that includes five layers, personal cooling and heating features for each side of the bed and a vibration alarm that wakes you up gently. If you thought your mattress couldn't get any smarter, it also has Wi-Fi so you can control the features from an app on any smart device.

"Getting an Eight Sleep has genuinely been life-changing for me. I haven’t slept like this ever my whole life," said one reviewer.

More sleep deals to shop

Now that you've perused the best mattress deals, don't forget to upgrade the rest of your bedding while it's on sale, too. We secured a TODAY-exclusive 40% off deal on Casper's Comfy Bundle with code TODAY40, meaning you can score two of Casper's Original Pillows and the bestselling SuperSoft Sheet Set, which includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, at a steep discount.

The holiday season is synonymous with visitors and staying overnight at grandparents house, meaning an air mattress might come in handy. This queen-sized air mattress from Bestway is $40 off, includes an air pump for easy set-up and is "extremely firm and oh so comfortable to sleep on," according to one reviewer.

For another layer of comfort, add this mattress topper to the lineup along with a weighted blanket, decorative pillow, and comforter. Reviewers love it because it's a "great quality product," also noting that "Its quilted puffy style gives it the thickness needed, apart from adding beauty to the look." So not only is it functional, but appealing to the eye as well.

Stock up on flannel sheets for the winter with this set from Bed Bath & Beyond, available in several bed sizes and six different patterns. Made entirely out of cotton, reviewers love these sheets because they "wash well," and are "comfy and warm."

Silk pillowcases and sleep accessories have been trending recently due to their plethora of benefits, including softer hair and clearer skin. Sleep soundly with this silk face mask, which won't irritate sensitive skin. Reviewers love it because it's "soft and cooling," "comfortable to wear" and one even noted that it helps them "sleep like a baby with this on."

At 37% off right now, this Amazon customer-loved sheet set has racked up over 240,000 perfect, five-star ratings. According to reviewers, they boast deep pockets, a silky-soft feel and keep their color well over time through many washes.

Cool and comfortable, this memory foam pillow from Casper promises to repel heat and push it away for a cooler night's sleep while working to align your body for a pain-free day when you wake up. Outfitted with three layers to provide said comfort and alignment overnight according to the brand, reviewers love this pillow because it provides "amazing support" on top of its other features.

Lounge in ultimate comfort on your new mattress covered in new sheets in this waffle robe from Parachute, offering 20% off sitewide during Cyber Monday. With sizes ranging from extra small to 3X, this robe has a comfortable cotton fabric and is machine-washable, meaning it's easy to clean. Available in four different colors, reviewers love this robe because it's "lightweight but still cozy."

Available in two different colors, this microfiber blanket from well-loved brand Barefoot Dreams is "wonderfully soft," "absolutely perfect" and is "heaven in a blanket" — and it's 30% off right now for Cyber Monday.

If you've been considering investing in a seriously nice set of sheets, Brooklinen's site-wide 25% off sale is the perfect time. The Classic Core Sheet Set is one of the brand's bestsellers, with over 15,000 reviews, and hot sleepers especially will appreciate the cooling effect of these luxurious cotton linens.

No need to be cold all winter when you can be warm and cozy all winter long with this gigantic blanket that reviewers love because it's "big and warm," "holds up well and washes great" and "looks beautiful." Right now, shoppers can get $25 off any purchase over $100 during the brand's Cyber Monday blowout!

With 30% off this bamboo duvet cover, your bed will not only look luxe, it will also feel luxe with their breathable and light look and feel. The brand promises that this duvet cover is cooler than cotton (literally and metaphorically), meaning you won't be kicking it off in the middle of the night.

"I am in heaven when I slide into bed," said one reviewer, adding that "the comfort is out if this world and it regulates the temperature perfectly."

Similar to the duvet cover above, your bed can be decked out in bamboo fabric, from the sheets to your duvet cover, pillowcases and comforters. With 30% off, you save almost up to $100 off these sheets, which are "by far the most comfortable sheets we have ever slept on and the only ones we use," according to one reviewer.

Brooklinen's sheets aren't the only thing that's discounted for Cyber Monday — comforters, towels, loungewear, sleep masks and more are all 25% off. Made with hypoallergenic materials and outfitted with cotton to provide a comfortable place to snuggle under each night, this down comforter is loved by reviewers thanks to its comfort and for being lightweight.

"I didn't understand what people meant by 'like sleeping in a cloud' until we had this," said one reviewer, adding that it's "almost exactly what I've always dreamed a perfect comforter would be, and we've been through several."

And if you're looking for something a bit heftier so snuggle up under, be sure to check out all of the weighted blankets on sale this Black Friday.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.