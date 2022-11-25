14 weighted blanket deals to shop from Brooklinen, Amazon and more, starting at $22

Whether you hopped on the weighted blanket trend in 2020 or have heard about their benefits from friends and family, brands like Amazon, Brooklinen and Walmart are offering savings on a range of weights and sizes now for Black Friday.

From plush blankets to ones that include removable exteriors for cleaning purposes, their benefits remain the same: ensuring a toss-and-turn-free night's sleep, which is something we can all get behind nowadays.

See below for several options that will keep everyone in your family sleeping securely, from newborns who struggle to sleep through the night to the one who wants their blankets to match their decor.

Best Black Friday weighted blanket deals

Available in five different colors and patterns, from neutrals and a classic holiday buffalo checkered option, this 12-pound reversible weighted blanket features mink-like fabric on the top and a microfiber fabric on the bottom. "I love this blanket and have never slept more soundly," said one reviewer, with others adding that they love it for its high quality and for how calming it is.

Available in 20 different colors and different weights from five to 30 pounds, this multilayered option with 22,000+ five-star ratings is made with "high-density sewing technology" and a breathable microfiber to keep sleepers comforted the entire night. Reviewers also love it because it's "warm," provides a "restful sleep" and is still in "great condition" after multiple years of use.

An affordable option when it comes to weighted blankets, this one from Walmart is available in seven different weights, ranging from seven to 22 pounds, as well as eight different colors, from forest green to eggplant and black and gray. A tried-and-true option, reviewers love this blanket because of the soft fleece fabric and "It is more "quilted" so the weight is distributed evenly and doesn't bunch up to one end," according to one reviewer.

This weighted blanket from Linenspa also features a weighted glass bead interior, adding to the 15 pounds of weight that will allow for you to have a stress-free, calming night's sleep. "I can't even tell you the difference it has made in everything," said one reviewer, who was skeptical to try weighted blankets to assist with sleeping through the night, but love this blanket, adding that "it has made an amazing impact in my life already."

Save over $100 on this affordable, reversible 12-pound weighted blanket that is available in three different colors. One side features a mink-like fabric that is soft to the touch, while the other side is a microfiber, durable fabric. Reviewed as high-quality and soft, one reviewer noted that "everyone in house fights over this" blanket that cannot be passed up at a price like this.

From five to 15 pounds, choose the weighted blanket that is the right amount of weight for your child, whether they need a little extra comfort throughout the night to help them fall asleep or a lot of it. These children's weighted blankets also come in two fun designs: dinosaurs and sports, as well as neutral colors such as navy, gray, pink and white. This machine-washable blanket is made out of comfortable cotton, meaning it is also cool enough for the young sleepers who get warm throughout the night.

Whether you want to be secured by a light or heavy blanket or want an individual or shared one, there won't be problem finding the weighted blanket that will fit your needs best. Available in 31 colors and weights from five to 30 pounds, this blanket is loved by reviewers so much, a handful of them noted that they own more than one and have bought it to gift to others.

Available in weights from 10 to 30 pounds, this blanket includes bamboo fabric that helps to prevent overheating or sweating while you sleep. Buy an additional cover that can be removed to make washing your weighted blanket a breeze, especially if you have furry friends.

"I run hot so I was worried that a weighted blanket wouldn't be for me, but the bamboo cooling blanket is amazing," said one reviewer, adding that "it's always cool to the touch."

A blanket inspired by the design and warmth of a down jacket, according to the brand, choose between 10, 15 and 20 pound options for optimal comfort while sleeping or lounging at home. While reviewers say this weighted blanket option isn't as easy to clean as others, they still love it because it's "comfortable and soothing."

With a removable exterior that makes it easier to wash this 15-pound option from Dream Lab, reviewers love this reversible blanket due to its high quality and for helping them sleep more soundly throughout the night. Large enough to cover a queen-sized bed, this blanket is perfect for the pair who both want to reap the benefits of sleeping with a weighted blanket.

With sizes to fit every infant, from newborn to 36 months, you can rest assured knowing your babe is also getting a good night's sleep in this sack, which zips up to cover their legs, torso and chest, keeping their arms free. Your wallet can also rest assure knowing the brand's running a buy one, get one free promotion this Black Friday!

With 2,900+ ratings, reviewers rave about this sleep sack, which they describe as "so calming," "high quality" and "never fails" to help their baby sleep longer through the night.

15 pounds of gray goodness will keep you snug, comfortable and feeling like you're wrapped up in a secure hug throughout the night thanks to this weighted blanket from Bear Mattress. This hypoallergenic blanket reduces anxiety and stress almost immediately, but note that this option can only be hand washed. "The material is comfortable and the quilted pattern is pleasing to the eye," said one reviewer who purchased this as their first weighted blanket.

Available in four different weights (from 12 to 25 pounds) and sizes (ranging from a throw to a blanket fitting a king sized mattress), find the option that works best for you and your bed. With a 100 percent cotton exterior and interior (the only quilted weighted option on the market to do so, according to the brand), reviewers love this blanket because it's made of "great quality" and they "sleep so sound and comfy" when using it.

This 12-pound weighted blanket from the well-loved and well-known brand Brooklinen is 20% off and promises to provide "cozy calmness" no matter where you're at. "Me and this blanket are inseparable. It's my favorite purchase this year," said one reviewer.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.