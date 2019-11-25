23andMe DNA kits are 50% off ahead of Black Friday

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Most people probably wonder about what's hidden in their DNA — especially when it's helped some folks find identical twins and discover hidden pasts.
Whether you're wondering how you got your eye color or where your talents came from, a DNA test is could be the perfect way to solve all those mysteries. It also makes a great gift for the family members who share your genetic makeup.
Luckily, several retailers are offering great deals on 23andMe kits that allow you to discover more about your family heritage and answer some of those lingering questions. You can currently score a kit for up to 50% off.
23andMe Traits + Ancestry DNA Test
The "Traits and Ancestry" kit can help you find out what makes you, you! Reports will give you details about things like which smells you're sensitive to and which tastes you like. You can also opt-in to their DNA Relatives tool to find and even message others who share DNA with you.
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test
Want to know more about your genetic makeup as it relates to your health? Try the 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit!
If you want to do a deeper dive into your genetic makeup, this 23andMe kit can help indicate predispositions to diseases like celiac and type 2 diabetes and genetic markers for wellness traits like weight gain and muscle composition. To get more than 150 personalized reports, just send in a saliva sample using the at-home test; there's no additional lab fee required.
