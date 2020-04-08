Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With more time on our hands due to social distancing, now could be the perfect opportunity to experiment in the kitchen. Whether it's trying a new recipe or baking your favorite treats, one of the most important ingredients is quality kitchen tools.

Right now, kitchenware brand Oxo is offering 20% off the entire site, making it the perfect opportunity to replace those old tools with something new.

We searched through the "most loved" section and put together a list of the most affordable and bestselling kitchen essentials to help update your collection and get you in the cooking mood.

This scale was created to allow you to measure bowls and large items without the hassle of shadows covering the weight. With a pull-out design, you just pull the display to easily read the weight.

This BPA-free salad spinner takes only one push to start spinning and one push to stop. It also acts as a colander and was designed to be taken apart for easy cleaning.

Made with an anti-slip design in mind, this set includes three different sizes of bowls. The interior is made of stainless steel in an effort to retain the temperature of ingredients, while the plastic exterior aims to provide insulation for your hands.

Designed to help you cook the perfect hard-boiled eggs, this egg timer has seven "doneness" settings and an egg size selector. You can also use the piercer to make peeling eggs a breeze.

Created with a non-porous surface to help lock out food odors, this set features two double-sided cutting boards. The grooved side is made for cutting meat, while the solid side is perfect for chopping produce.

For cold brew lovers, this aims to take the mess out of making the delicious iced treat. To start, let your coffee grounds and water steep overnight and then enjoy the coffee concentrate at the flip of a switch. This maker also comes with a glass carafe to help with measurements and can even be stored in the fridge.

Take the hassle out of cooking dishes like cheesecake and steamed rice with this heat-resistant sling. Made to fit under almost any dish lid, this silicone is made to make taking food out of your pressure cooker seamless with its easy-to-use design. Just place the food on top and use the handles to pull it out of the cooker once it's done!

Rather than have to bend down or move your measuring cups to eye-level, this set was styled so that you can measure from above while you pour your ingredients. The set includes three dishwasher-safe cups, which all contain markings for cups, ounces, and milliliters.

Get the perfect pancake with this dispenser that takes the guesswork out of scooping batter. You'll have a perfectly-rounded portion at the touch of a button.

Stop wasting your money on wax and parchment paper and pick up a baking mat instead. Made of fiberglass and silicone, this mat aims to be durable for frequent use.

