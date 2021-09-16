Chef notes

I love this recipe because it reminds me of my grandmother. She used to cook me a tampiqueña with her unique Mexican red rice (arroz rojo) or tomato pasta (fideo seco) when I was a little kid. Now that I recently moved to Miami, I cook this same dish for my two sons, and they absolutely love it!

Technique tip: It's important to use a well-sharpened knife to cut the tampiqueña.

Swap option: For a vegetarian option, use cauliflower slices cooked in water in place of beef tenderloin. The traditional or classic tampiqueña is served with black fried beans, guacamole and red or green enchiladas.