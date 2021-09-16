IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tampiqueña Quesadilla

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(28)
Telemundo
Alfredo Oropeza
COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(28)

Ingredients

Tampiqueña
  • 2 (8-ounce) beef tenderloins
  • 3 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon oregano
  • 2 ears fresh corn, cut in half, previously par-boiled in water
    • Quesadilla
  • 8 flour tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 2 cups warm red rice (recipe linked above), to serve
  • 1 cup avocado puree, to serve

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it reminds me of my grandmother. She used to cook me a tampiqueña with her unique Mexican red rice (arroz rojo) or tomato pasta (fideo seco) when I was a little kid. Now that I recently moved to Miami, I cook this same dish for my two sons, and they absolutely love it!

    Technique tip: It's important to use a well-sharpened knife to cut the tampiqueña.

    Swap option: For a vegetarian option, use cauliflower slices cooked in water in place of beef tenderloin. The traditional or classic tampiqueña is served with black fried beans, guacamole and red or green enchiladas.

    Preparation

    For the tampiqueña:

    1.

    Place tenderloin on its side on a cutting board. Make a small cut, about a half-inch deep, and keep cutting while turning the tenderloin, until it becomes flat — this way, you will obtain a tampiqueña. Repeat with the other tenderloin.

    2.

    In a bowl, combine the avocado oil, salt, black pepper and oregano.

    3.

    Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

    4.

    Brush tampiqueñas and ears of corn with the oil and cook on the preheated grill. Cook meat 3 minutes per side, or more if you like, and cook corn until charred.

    For the quesadillas:

    1.

    Cut tampiqueñas in strips.

    2.

    Heat tortillas in a pan with cheese and tampiqueña, and cover with another tortilla.

    3.

    Cook until the cheese is melted and tortillas are golden.

    4.

    Cut in fourths and serve with warm red rice and avocado puree.

    Tampiqueña Quesadilla

    Make steak quesadillas and red rice for Mexican Independence Day

    Sept. 16, 202104:46

    Recipe Tags

    MexicanComfort FoodEasyEntertainingEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice