Ingredients
Chef notes
Back in my country, Mexican rice is the kind of recipe that you can call comfort food. This is what I want to cook and eat whenever I'm feeling homesick. As a kid, I used to avoid eating the peas in this dish, but now I love them.
Technique tip: The secret to fluffy rice is to let it cook unmoved; moving the rice breaks the grain and releases the starch, which makes it sticky.
Swap option: You can use other vegetables as green beans, potatoes, peppers or corn to enrich a Mexican rice.
Preparation1.
Cook tomatoes, onion and garlic in a dry pan until charred and soft.2.
Transfer the tomato mixture to a blender with vegetable stock, salt and pepper. Process until smooth.3.
Wash rice in a strainer under cold running water, moving it around with your hands until the water runs clear, then drain.4.
Heat oil in a pan and add rice. Cook while moving, until rice turns opaque.5.
Add 2 cups of the tomato sauce and stir once. Add cilantro, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook rice for 20 minutes, uncovering for the last 5 minutes.6.
While rice is cooking, melt butter in a pan and cook vegetables until golden-brown. Season with salt and pepper.7.
Stir the vegetables into the rice and serve warm.