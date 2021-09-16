IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mexican Red Rice

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(10)
Telemundo
Alfredo Oropeza
Ingredients

  • 3 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/4 onion, diced
  • 1 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup vegetable stock
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup long grain rice
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 small bunch cilantro, cleaned and chopped
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 1/2 cup diced carrot, previously par-boiled in water
  • 1/2 cup peas, previously par-boiled in water

    • Chef notes

    Back in my country, Mexican rice is the kind of recipe that you can call comfort food. This is what I want to cook and eat whenever I'm feeling homesick. As a kid, I used to avoid eating the peas in this dish, but now I love them.

    Technique tip: The secret to fluffy rice is to let it cook unmoved; moving the rice breaks the grain and releases the starch, which makes it sticky.

    Swap option: You can use other vegetables as green beans, potatoes, peppers or corn to enrich a Mexican rice.

    Preparation

    1.

    Cook tomatoes, onion and garlic in a dry pan until charred and soft.

    2.

    Transfer the tomato mixture to a blender with vegetable stock, salt and pepper. Process until smooth.

    3.

    Wash rice in a strainer under cold running water, moving it around with your hands until the water runs clear, then drain.

    4.

    Heat oil in a pan and add rice. Cook while moving, until rice turns opaque.

    5.

    Add 2 cups of the tomato sauce and stir once. Add cilantro, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook rice for 20 minutes, uncovering for the last 5 minutes.

    6.

    While rice is cooking, melt butter in a pan and cook vegetables until golden-brown. Season with salt and pepper.

    7.

    Stir the vegetables into the rice and serve warm.

    Mexican Red Rice

    Recipe Tags

    MexicanComfort FoodEasyEntertainingVegetarianSide dishes

