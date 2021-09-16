Chef notes

Back in my country, Mexican rice is the kind of recipe that you can call comfort food. This is what I want to cook and eat whenever I'm feeling homesick. As a kid, I used to avoid eating the peas in this dish, but now I love them.

Technique tip: The secret to fluffy rice is to let it cook unmoved; moving the rice breaks the grain and releases the starch, which makes it sticky.

Swap option: You can use other vegetables as green beans, potatoes, peppers or corn to enrich a Mexican rice.