Chef notes

I love using my charcoal grill as a smoker. Most people will find that it is easy to manage, and the results are always worth it! A white-style sauce for chicken gives you the perfect blend of creamy and tangy. You get a nice kick from lots of black pepper and horseradish, too.

Technique tip: Spritzing the chicken during the smoking process adds flavor and allows the smoke to cling to the meat. Always use hard wood lump charcoal as opposed to briquettes for a more even cooking temperature. Keep the sauce consistency on the thinner side to get the perfect coating on the smoked chicken.

Swap option: You can substitute most cuts of pork or even tofu using the same smoking method. You can substitute prepared horseradish if you can't find fresh.

Special equipment: Charcoal grill, lump charcoal and spray bottle