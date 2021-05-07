IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Don’t miss out! Shop exclusive Mother’s Day deals up to 40% off gifts she’ll love

Hot Dogs and Rice

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad
Ashleigh Amoroso
Joanna Gaines
COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 6 servings white rice, prepared per directions on box or bag)
  • 2 (8 packs) all beef hot dogs, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed, crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon gochugaru
  • 1 teaspoon neutral oil
    • Add-ins (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup white or yellow onion, finely diced

    • Chef notes

    This is a recipe my mom leaned on when we were on a tight budget. It's not exactly authentic, but she infused the dish with Korean spices and my kids love it.

    Technique tip: Gochugaru, or Korean red pepper, is commonly used in kimchi. Authentic Korean brands are readily available at Asian grocery stores or online, and the McCormick spice company packages it as well.

    Preparation

    1.

    Cook rice according to directions on the box or bag.

    2.

    In a large skillet, over medium high heat, heat the oil. Add hot dogs and green onions to the skillet, stirring occasionally. Sauté 5-7 minutes or until slightly browned. Add in any optional add-ins and sauté another few minutes; for garlic, only sauté for about 30 seconds or until fragrant.

    3.

    Push hot dogs to the edge of the skillet. Add crushed sesame seeds to the center of the pan and toast for a few seconds.

    4.

    Remove from heat. Add in gochugaru and toss to coat well. Serve while hot over rice.

    Reprinted from Magnolia Table Cookbook by Joanna Gaines. Published by William Morrow Cookbooks © 2018.

    TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

    Hot Dogs and Rice

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodDinnerEasyKid-friendlyQuickEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    One-Pot Clambake

    VanJess' Nigerian Pepper Soup

    Al Roker's Oxtail Tacos

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mac and Greens

    Sheet-Pan Chicken with Ramps, Lemon and Smashed Garlic

    Feta and Oregano Meatballs with Greek Salad

    Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans

    Lemony Chicken Thighs with Couscous and Spinach Salad

    Springtime Pasta Bake