Technique tip: Gochugaru, or Korean red pepper, is commonly used in kimchi. Authentic Korean brands are readily available at Asian grocery stores or online, and the McCormick spice company packages it as well.

This is a recipe my mom leaned on when we were on a tight budget. It's not exactly authentic, but she infused the dish with Korean spices and my kids love it.

Preparation

1.

Cook rice according to directions on the box or bag.

2.

In a large skillet, over medium high heat, heat the oil. Add hot dogs and green onions to the skillet, stirring occasionally. Sauté 5-7 minutes or until slightly browned. Add in any optional add-ins and sauté another few minutes; for garlic, only sauté for about 30 seconds or until fragrant.

3.

Push hot dogs to the edge of the skillet. Add crushed sesame seeds to the center of the pan and toast for a few seconds.

4.

Remove from heat. Add in gochugaru and toss to coat well. Serve while hot over rice.

Reprinted from Magnolia Table Cookbook by Joanna Gaines. Published by William Morrow Cookbooks © 2018.

